GBP/USD
Cable eases from new 2-month high in early European trading on Friday, as markets digest mixed data.
UK Q4 GDP ticked above expectations, signaling that the economy started to gain traction after contracting in in the third quarter and current account gap narrowed significantly, but house price index came well below expectations, partially offsetting positive impact.
Markets shift focus towards EU and US inflation figures, another key events today, the last day of the first quarter of 2023, which would add to expected increased volatility.
The GBPUSD probed above 1.2400 mark for the first time since early February, but gains were so far short-lived, putting temporarily aside expectations for final push towards ley barriers at 1.2447 (tops of Dec 14 / Jan 23).
Overall bullish picture on daily chart suggests shallow correction before bulls regain traction, with solid supports at 1.2300 zone (rising 10DMA/broken Fibo 76.4% of 1.2447/1.1802) to ideally contain however, stochastic is reversing from overbought territory and sharp loss of bullish momentum warn of possible deeper pullback.
Broken Fibo 61.8% level and a higher base at 1.2200 zone should hold extended dips to mark pullback as healthy correction and keep larger bulls in play.
Res: 1.2402; 1.2422; 1.2447; 1.2500.
Sup: 1.2337; 1.2300; 1.2219; 1.2190.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2522
- R2 1.2458
- R1 1.2423
- PP 1.2358
-
- S1 1.2324
- S2 1.2259
- S3 1.2225
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 on Friday. The data published by Eurostat showed on Friday that the annual HICP declined to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February, compared to the market expectation of 7.1%. Investors now await PCE inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2400 ahead of US PCE data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, consolidating its retreat from two-month highs at 1.2423 in the European session. The pair is weighed down by the mixed UK economic data and the US Dollar comeback. Focus now remains on the US PCE data.
Gold stalls after Fed officials signal more hikes may be needed
Gold price (XAU/USD) stalls after early gains on Friday, exchanging hands in the $1,970-80 range in the European Session, after the release of poorer-than-expected US data provided the safe-haven with a bid.
Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. The recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Bad news for the Dollar, good news for the Fed? Premium
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is expected to stay at 4.7% YoY. Easing inflation would be welcome news for the Fed, but not for Dollar bulls.