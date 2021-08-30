GBP/USD
Bulls started to lose steam on Monday after last week’s nearly 1% advance, facing strong headwinds from the base of thick daily cloud (1.3760).
Although the price action is holding near the top of multi-day congestion, cable is lacking strength for eventual break higher.
Renewed concerns about the UK economic recovery on global threats from Delta variant spread and hopes that the Fed will start tapering in the near future, limit pound’s recovery, while traders focus US Aug payroll data for fresh signals.
Daily studies are bearishly aligned and add to weakening sentiment, but near-term bias is expected to stay in positive mode while the action holds above broken Fibo level at 1.3747 (38.2% of 1.3983/1.3601).
Expect initial bearish signal on close below 10DMA (1.3715) which would look for confirmation on extension below Friday’s low (1.3680).
Violation of daily cloud base would generate positive signal, but bulls need sustained break above 1.3800 (200DMA) to tighten grip.
Res: 1.3760; 1.3780; 1.3800; 1.3837.
Sup: 1.3733; 1.3715; 1.3654; 1.3606.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3905
- R2 1.3843
- R1 1.3804
- PP 1.3742
-
- S1 1.3703
- S2 1.3641
- S3 1.3602
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from around 1.1800 as mood sours
EUR/USD eases early in the US session but holds near the 1.18 mark. Stocks turned south, giving mild support to the greenback. Soft European data puts a cap on the pair.
GBP/USD dully trades below 1.3750
GBP/USD gave up early gains, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling, while weakening equities back demand for the USD.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues
Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole Central Bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake!