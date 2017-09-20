GBP/USD: losing momentum, but still positive

The GBP/USD pair is marginally higher daily basis, having trimmed most of its early gains, achieved after the release of UK Retail Sales figures for August. Sales increased by 1.0% compared with July, and by 2.4% when compared to a year earlier, more than doubling market's expectations. The core readings, excluding fuel prices, were also sharply higher, while all July readings suffered upward revisions. The GBP/USD pair topped at 1.3606 daily basis, now having lost the upward momentum, but with the downside potential limited, as the price remains above 1.3505, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. In the 4 hours chart, the price is stuck around its 20 SMA whilst technical indicators turned horizontal, the RSI around 61, and the Momentum within negative territory. Further declines below the mentioned Fibonacci support should lead to a test of 1.3440, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.