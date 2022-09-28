GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that it is in a downward trend and that it is unable to pass above the level of 1.0740, whereas currently it is traded at the rate of 1.067.After the announcement of the British government for the tax cuts, GBP is keep loosing strength and today we could see it falling towards its support of 1.0650 and if it will not manage to hold it above that level, then we should see it testing the level of 1.0630.