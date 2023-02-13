GBP/USD: Is the Pound ready for a bearish trend?

In the long run, GBPUSD seems to be forming a global triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, in which the final actionary wave z develops.
Wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, in which we see the development of the primary wave Ⓩ. It can take the form of a double zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y). The formation of the intervening wave (X) has recently ended.
There is a high probability that the last sub-wave (Y) will take the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y.
The first actionary leg W can end in the form of a minute zigzag to a minimum of 1.092.
In the second scenario, the wave z could be fully completed. And now the bulls can move the price up within the new trend.
It is assumed that the formation of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ occurs, where the first four parts are already formed.
In the last section of the chart, the final actionary wave Ⓩ is formed, the structure of which is similar to a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y). Most likely, it will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ, and will end near 1.300.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The currency pair is feeling the pull of gravity amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and a risk-off marker profile. Investors remain unnerved amid US-Sino woes and pre-US CPI anxiety.
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.2050 heading into Monday’s London open as traders brace for this week’s key data from the UK and the US. Also exerting downside pressure on the Cable pair is the risk-off mood and the firmer US Dollar.
Gold manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped
Gold price oscillates in a narrow range just above a one-month low and 50-day SMA support. Bets for additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve act as a headwind for the yellow metal.
Will Ethereum bulls regain control of ETH with massive exchange outflow?
Ethereum bulls are wrestling bears for control as on-chain metrics favor market participants with a bullish bias. The total volume of Ethereum locked in the ETH2.0 beacon chain hit a record high, fueling a bullish narrative.
Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus
Headline CPI in the US has been trending lower for several months now, so much so that it prompted Fed Powell at the recent Fed meeting to acknowledge that there were some disinflationary trends playing out in the US economy.