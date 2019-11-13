GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2839
- UK inflation came in below the market’s expectations in October.
- Conservatives keep leading polls, underpinning hopes for a deal Brexit.
- GBP/USD unable to attract investors, neutral above 1.2800.
The GBP/USD pair is ending the American session with a second consecutive daily doji around 1.2850. The market keeps ignoring UK data, which, this time, missed the market’s expectations. According to the official release, inflation in the kingdom was down by 0.2% in October, and up by 1.5% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. Core yearly inflation printed at 1.7% as expected and also matching the previous reading. Producer Prices were down by 0.1% in the month, and up by a modest 0.8% yearly basis.
There were no news in the Brexit/UK elections front, although the market remains confident the kingdom will avoid a hard-landing. Johnson’s Conservatives keep leading polls, and their victory will likely mean the Withdrawal Agreement will pass the Parliament. The UK will report October Retail Sales this Thursday, seen up by 0.2% in the month and by 3.7% when compared to October 2018.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish, holding just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run. In the 4 hours chart, the pair continues hovering between the 20 and 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA continues advancing below the current level. The RSI indicator, however, heads nowhere around its midline, while the Momentum indicator turned south, entering negative territory, rather indicating absent buying interest that increased selling pressure.
Support levels: 1.2820 1.2785 1.2750
Resistance levels: 1.2895 1.2920 1.2950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000, Powell failed to impress
The market is showing little reaction to Fed’s Chief words, although the greenback remains strong. EUR/USD struggling around the 1.1000 figure and at a fresh one-month low.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Dollar Index: Looking for a break on the 4-hour technical pattern
The dollar has been mixed today trading well against commodities currencies but weaker against the safe havens.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Many observers are wondering about the strange urgency transmitted by central banks on this issue. Such institutions are usually in no hurry to accelerate any project.