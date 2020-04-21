GBP/USD Forecast: Upbeat jobs data unable to stop bears as extended lockdowns, other factors weigh

- GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid a souring market mood and the surge in UK jobless claims.
- Reactions to economic data and speculation about the lockdown are set to move cable.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses for the currency pair.
A bit of respite for the beaten pound? The UK Claimant Count Change has advanced by only 12,200 in March, far better than a leap of 172,500 projected. However, while the figures are encouraging, they seem to have failed to grasp the deterioration in the jobs market, compiled before the lockdown hit the British economy. The news helps GBP/USD stabilize but only just.
The government tried to mitigate layoffs by offering a scheme to keep people at work. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's furlough plan has attracted criticism as being insufficient to deal with the scale of the economic fallout and that it is hard to obtain. Around 140,000 companies applied to the scheme to receive partial salary funding for about one million workers – and that was only in its first day.
Cable is also pressured due to US dollar strength. The US dollar is on the rise amid a souring market mood. The rout in oil prices – which sent WTI to a historic negative price on Monday – stands out. Petrol futures are now calculated using the June contract and are back above $20, but it may drop again and send investors to the safety of the greenback. Demand for the black gold has plunged amid the lockdowns.
Another concern for investors is the reported grave situation of Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader. The rogue nation may fall into disarray.
What to look out for
Parliament is back – taking precautionary social distancing measures – and ready to scrutinize the government. Issues regarding procuring ventilators, the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's involvement in the early stages of the crisis are on MPs minds.
UK coronavirus deaths have significantly dropped after several days of high figures, yet the total remains high at 16,550 and cases have topped 125,000. The British government is reportedly split on when and how to ease restrictions.
Brexit negotiations continued via video and reports so far have been of a constructive mood with little detail. Michel Barnier, Chief EU Negotiator, will hold a press conference on Friday to detail progress. Without a trade deal, the UK will default to World Trade Organization rules after the transition period expires at year-end.
Later in the US, housing figures are of interest with the Existing Home Sales report for March. See Existing Home Sales: Unemployment strikes the housing market
However, as with the UK, COVID-19 statistics are eyed. New York has seen six consecutive days of declines in mortalities and markets will want to see the trend extending. President Donald Trump continues urging states to return to normal, yet that depends on governors and testing.
Overall, coronavirus and its spillover on the economy are eyed.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has slipped to the lowest in nearly two weeks and dipped below the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. Moreover, momentum remains to the downside. Overall, bears are gaining ground.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.2388, followed only at 1.2280, which was a stepping stone on the way up in early April. The monthly trough of 1.2165 is the next level to watch.
Resistance awaits at 1.2445, which was a support line last week, and it is followed by the stubborn resistance line of 1.2525. The next levels to watch are 1.2575 and 1.2645.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood, mixed data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, down on the day. ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but Current Conditions missed. The oil crash and concerns about North Korea's leader support the safe-haven dollar. Divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD drops below 1.24 the USD gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24 The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader. UK jobless claims rose by 12.2K, better than expected
Cryptocurrencies: Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time. On the same day that we have seen the oil price on a negative level, a bearish story about any asset is possible.
WTI June oil contract plummets below $15
The June West Texas Intermediate oil contract has collapsed below $15.The crash comes one day after the May contract collapsed below zero and hit a low of around -$40.
Gold: Dives over $20 as sell everything mode returns
Gold prices (XAU/USD) gave away over $20 over the last hour, diving from near $1695 to $1671 levels, as the oil-price carnage resumed and paved the way for sell everything mode amid market unrest and panic.