GBP/USD Forecast: Troubled by toxic mix of Brexit blues, lower wages, double-top

- GBP/USD has been struggling as Brexit concerns accumulate.
- The UK jobs report and coronavirus headlines are in play.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to worsening conditions.
Brexit headlines have begun biting – finally. Long days of acrimonious headlines from both sides of the English Channel have finally pushed the pound lower.
The straw that broke the camel's back came from David Frost, the chief UK negotiator. He rejected the EU's demand to play by its rules and said that Britain being able to make its own rules is "the point of the whole project." His defiant words come ahead of official talks about future relations due to begin in around two weeks.
The UK has left the EU but retains most obligations and rights through year-end. Brussels and London are set to tussle through talks about future trade relations starting from 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will not ask to extend the curent temporary arrangement.
UK data also fails to help the pound. Average Earnings growth slowed to 3.2% when excluding bonuses and 2.9% when including them – both figures fell below expectations. While the data is somewhat stale, it adds to pressure on the pound. The Unemployment Rate stands at 3.8%.
GBP/USD has also dropped below 1.30 due to US dollar strength related to the coronavirus outbreak. Apple – one of the world's most valuable companies – has announced it will fail to meet its guidance due to production issues for its flagship iPhone and due to reduced sales in China. While the number of new infections and deaths has decelerated, the economic impact is becoming starker. The greenback benefits from elevated concerns.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar failed to recapture 1.3070 – a double-top – and that kicked off a slide which sent the currency pair below the 200 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. Cable holds onto the 50 SMA and but while upside momentum persists, it is waning.
Support awaits at 1.2970, which is the confluence of the daily low and the 50 SMA. Next, 1.2940 held GBP/USD up last week and also in early January. It is followed by 1.2890 and 1.2875.
Initial resistance is at the round level of 1.30, followed by 1.3070 mentioned earlier. The next lines to watch are 1.3110 and 1.3175.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.30 as UK jobs figures miss expectations
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 after UK wages decelerated to 2.9% yearly in December, worse than expected. Brexit concerns are also weighing and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above multi-year lows amid coronavirus fears, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading just above 1.0820, the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking its economic toll on Apple among others. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment figure is eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces
The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher.
Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline
Gold prices take the bids above $1585, +0.35%, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.