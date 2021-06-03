GBP/USD Current price: 1.4097
- The UK Services PMI expanded by more than anticipated in May, hitting 62.9.
- High-yielding currencies fell during London trading hours amid the sour tone of equities.
- GBP/USD is technically bearish and poised to test the critical 1.4000 threshold.
The GBP/USD pair trades at around 1.4085, not far from a daily low at 1.4091. The pair peaked at 1.4202 for the day, as the pound found support in an upbeat Markit report, which showed that the UK’s Services PMI expanded by more than anticipated in May, hitting 62.9. Concerns about US tapering weighed on equities, which dragged lower high-yielding currencies. Resurgent demand for the dollar pushed the pair further lower after the release of better than expected US data.
On Friday, Markit will release the May UK Construction PMI, foreseen at 62.3 from 61.6 previously, although the focus will remain on US employment-related data and whether the Federal Reserve will have to speed up tightening its monetary policy.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades near the mentioned low and seems poised to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that it failed to sustain gains above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA now gaining traction above the 100 SMA, both above the current level. Technical indicators remain near daily lows within negative levels, with the Momentum aiming to recover but the RSI still heading south, in line with another leg south.
Support levels: 1.4070 1.4020 1.3965
Resistance levels: 1.4110 1.4160 1.4205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2150 after trio of strong US figures
EUR/USD has extended its falls well below 1.2150 after ADP's jobs report smashed estimates with 978K, jobless claims dropped to 385K and the ISM Services PMIs exceeded forecasts with 64 points. Growing speculation about Fed tapering is also supporting the dollar.
GBP/USD crashes under 1.41 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled down below 1.41, falling sharply as the US dollar storms the board following a trio of robust US figures. Concerns about the Delta variant are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD bears target $1,857 after big crash
The Confluence Detector shows the precious metal may fall to $1,857 and is capped at $1,878. Gold prices pull back as traders book profits. This is not the breakout gold bulls were hoping for – after "hugging" the $1,900 level for long sessions, XAU/USD broke sharply to the downside.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.