GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.3500 early Wednesday.

The technical outlook highlights a buildup of bearish momentum in the short term.

The pair could extend its slide once 1.3470 support fails.

GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Wednesday and trades below 1.3500. The technical outlook shows that sellers could retain control in the near term.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.38% 0.36% 0.43% 0.19% -0.23% 0.26% 0.34% EUR -0.38% -0.03% 0.05% -0.19% -0.60% -0.12% -0.04% GBP -0.36% 0.03% 0.04% -0.16% -0.51% -0.10% -0.05% JPY -0.43% -0.05% -0.04% -0.25% -0.64% -0.25% -0.10% CAD -0.19% 0.19% 0.16% 0.25% -0.38% 0.05% 0.16% AUD 0.23% 0.60% 0.51% 0.64% 0.38% 0.47% 0.57% NZD -0.26% 0.12% 0.10% 0.25% -0.05% -0.47% 0.12% CHF -0.34% 0.04% 0.05% 0.10% -0.16% -0.57% -0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the risk-averse market environment and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for September, which showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a healthy pace, in the second half of the day on Tuesday, not allowing GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum.

Additionally, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that they will look at the labor market, growth, and inflation data to assess if the policy is in the right place by the next meeting. His cautious comments on further policy-easing also supported the USD.

Early Wednesday, the USD continues to gather strength against its peers and forces GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.

The US economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Wednesday. Hence, the risk perception could influence the USD's valuation and drive GBP/USD's action later in the day. A bearish opening in Wall Street is likely to boost the USD and cause the pair to continue to stretch lower.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD failed to stabilize above the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) declined below 40, reflecting a bearish stance.

The Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the 50-day SMA forms a strong support at 1.3470. In case GBP/USD drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3350 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3510-1.3525 (200-period SMA, 100-period SMA), 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.3600 (static level, round level).