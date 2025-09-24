- GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.3500 early Wednesday.
- The technical outlook highlights a buildup of bearish momentum in the short term.
- The pair could extend its slide once 1.3470 support fails.
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Wednesday and trades below 1.3500. The technical outlook shows that sellers could retain control in the near term.
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.38%
|0.36%
|0.43%
|0.19%
|-0.23%
|0.26%
|0.34%
|EUR
|-0.38%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.19%
|-0.60%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.36%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.51%
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.43%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.25%
|-0.64%
|-0.25%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|-0.19%
|0.19%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|-0.38%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|AUD
|0.23%
|0.60%
|0.51%
|0.64%
|0.38%
|0.47%
|0.57%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|-0.05%
|-0.47%
|0.12%
|CHF
|-0.34%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.57%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the risk-averse market environment and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for September, which showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a healthy pace, in the second half of the day on Tuesday, not allowing GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Additionally, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that they will look at the labor market, growth, and inflation data to assess if the policy is in the right place by the next meeting. His cautious comments on further policy-easing also supported the USD.
Early Wednesday, the USD continues to gather strength against its peers and forces GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
The US economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Wednesday. Hence, the risk perception could influence the USD's valuation and drive GBP/USD's action later in the day. A bearish opening in Wall Street is likely to boost the USD and cause the pair to continue to stretch lower.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD failed to stabilize above the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) declined below 40, reflecting a bearish stance.
The Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the 50-day SMA forms a strong support at 1.3470. In case GBP/USD drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3350 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3510-1.3525 (200-period SMA, 100-period SMA), 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.3600 (static level, round level).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses further ground below 1.1800 after German IFO data
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 in Wednesday's European session. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September versus the estimated uptick to 89.3. Weak sentiment data weighed further on the Euro.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold sticks to gains as Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks underpin demand
Gold builds on a steady intraday ascent from the $3,750 region and refreshes its daily peak heading into the European session on Wednesday. The growing acceptance, that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further through the end of this year, continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.