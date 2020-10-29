GBP/USD Current price: 1.2925
- The UK government refuses to impose a national lockdown, but fears are they would have no choice.
- The Brexit talks continue without reports on progress in negotiations, somehow weighing on Pound.
- GBP/USD is at risk of falling further according to near-term technical readings.
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.2880 this Thursday, amid continued demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. The UK government refuses to impose a national lockdown, despite the country reporting over 23K new cases in the last 24 hours. Still, fears remain that the government could take tougher measures to curve contagions. As for Brexit talks, news are that negotiations continue although without fresh headlines on the matter.
The UK published September Mortgage Approvals, which jumped to 91.454K, beating expectations. Money Supply in the same month increased by 12.3% YoY. This Friday, the kingdom will publish October Nationwide Housing Prices.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.2930, bearish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that is has broken below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA still above the larger ones but accelerating south. Technical indicators remain at daily lows near oversold levels, indicating persistent selling interest despite decreasing volumes at this time of the day. A break below the mentioned daily low should expose a strong static support level at 1.2770.
Support levels: 1.2880 1.2835 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2950 1.2990 1.3030
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid
AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.
EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650
EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.
XAU/USD attempting to bounce up from one-month lows at $1860
Gold futures are attempting to bounce up after having depreciated more than 2% over the last two days. The yellow metal has picked up after hitting one-month lows at $1,860 although the upside moves are finding sellers at the $1,875 region.
How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?
WTI stabalises in 5-month lows as COVID-19 sinks in
WTI is currently trading at $36.23, off its worst levels of $34.95 having lost its footing from a high of $37.74 as the price of oil extends its losses for the week and futures closing at their lowest settlement in roughly five months.