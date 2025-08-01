GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could ignore oversold conditions if US jobs data beat expectations

GBP/USD trades at its lowest level since mid-May below 1.3200.

The near-term technical outlook points to extreme oversold conditions.

The US economic calendar will feature July employment data.

GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-May below 1.3200 after closing the previous six trading days in negative territory. Although the pair remains oversold in the short term, investors could ignore technical conditions when assessing the July labor market data from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 3.05% 2.01% 1.93% 1.20% 2.35% 2.56% 2.46% EUR -3.05% -1.03% -1.07% -1.79% -0.68% -0.48% -0.57% GBP -2.01% 1.03% -0.22% -0.77% 0.36% 0.56% 0.46% JPY -1.93% 1.07% 0.22% -0.70% 0.38% 0.60% 0.66% CAD -1.20% 1.79% 0.77% 0.70% 1.11% 1.34% 1.24% AUD -2.35% 0.68% -0.36% -0.38% -1.11% 0.20% 0.10% NZD -2.56% 0.48% -0.56% -0.60% -1.34% -0.20% -0.09% CHF -2.46% 0.57% -0.46% -0.66% -1.24% -0.10% 0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Although the US Dollar (USD) lost its bullish momentum after the strong rally seen on Wednesday, GBP/USD failed to stage a rebound as markets turned risk-averse. US President Donald Trump announced that they raised the tariff rate on Canadian imports to 35% from 25% late Thursday, causing investors to adopt a cautious stance. Early Friday, US stock index futures lose about 1%, suggesting that safe-haven flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets in the European session.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the Unemployment Rate data for July later in the day. Investors see the Unemployment Rate edging higher to 4.2% and expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise by 110,000.

A positive surprise in NFP, with a reading above 130,000, could allow investors to refrain from pricing in a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September and fuel another leg higher in the USD. Conversely, GBP/USD could erase a small portion of its weekly losses if the Unemployment Rate comes in above the market expectation and NFP rises by less than 90,000.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about 40% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points at the September meeting.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 20 and GBP/USD trades slightly below the lower limit of the descending regression channel, reflecting extreme oversold conditions.

On the downside, 1.3100 (round level, static level) could be seen as the next support before 1.3030 (static level). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.3200 (static level, round level), 1.3230 (static level) and 1.3275 (20-period Simple Moving Average).