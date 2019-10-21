GBP/USD Forecast: Seeing the uptrend through the Brexit chaos, rally looks likely

- GBP/USD has kicked off the week with a mild drop after messy weekend developments.
- Events in parliament are set to rock sterling, which has reasons to rise.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing a bullish uptrend support line.
With Yellowhammer, three letters to the EU and a meaningless vote on Super Saturday – it is no wonder that there is profound confusion over Brexit. However, the weekend's developments are mostly positive.
Parliament forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for an extension to Brexit. While he stressed he does not want one and refused to sign the letter, the EU is considering it. The all-but-certain avoidance of a no-deal Brexit is good news for the pound.
Positive Brexit developments
The bloc is unlikely to respond immediately but rather wait for developments in parliament. After the government pulled the Meaningful Vote (MV) on Saturday following the Letwin amendment, it may be unable to introduce it once again. House Speaker John Bercow is set to disallow another debate and the government will move to introduce the more-detailed legislation 0 the Withdrawl Act Bill (WAB).
That will probably take place on Tuesday and according to various number crunchers – Johnson is on the verge of mustering a majority for the deal. That is also good news for markets that want more certainty. In case parliament rushes through the deal, the EU will not grant an extension and the UK will leave the EU on October 31. Certainty is good news for sterling.
Another pound positive development comes from the benches of the opposition once again. Labour is seeking new alliances, including with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
Amendments to the WAB may include a customs union – practically voiding the deal which leaves Great Britain out of the EU's arrangements. The DUP rejects Johnson's deal due to the separation between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. In that case, both the government and the opposition may decide elections are necessary to break the deadlock and Brussels is set to allow time for it.
Another amendment is conditioning support for Johnson's deal on a confirmatory vote – a second referendum. In that case, no-deal will be 100% removed and the option to remain – what markets desire – will become a viable option once again.
All in all, the chances of a no-deal Brexit are falling and the chances of either Johnson's deal or Remain are rising.
For more detail, see Three positive Brexit developments
Beyond Brexit
The US Dollar remains on the back foot after weak Retail Sales data last week and rising prospects for the Federal Reserve to cut rates next week. A light economic calendar means the focus remains on the next political moves. Moreover, Brexit has a growing impact on other currencies, overshadowing other market developments.
The technical chart is also favorable.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD has been trading alongside a steep uptrend support line since mid-October, and the recent falls have only strengthened it. The Relative Strength Index has dropped below 70 – thus exiting overbought conditions. The pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart and momentum remains positive.
Initial resistance awaits at 1.2945, which is the daily high. It is followed by Thursday's peak of 1.2989 – a five-month high. Next, we find lines dating back to the spring. These include 1.3045, 1.3080, and 1.3135.
Support awaits at 1.2895, which was a temporary peak on the way up, then by 1.2800, which had the same role, and 1.2750, a support line last week. 1.2705 and 1.2655 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains around 1.1150 amid Brexit, trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, holding onto gains. The common currency was swept higher with Brexit optimism and after China said concrete progress with the US. The USD remains on the back foot.
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid upbeat Brexit developments
GBP/USD has topped 1.30, a fresh five-month high, as parliament is set to debate the detailed Brexit bill, with the EU ready to grant an extension. The DUP is set to reject a customs union amendment.
USD/JPY ticks higher, up little around mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and is currently placed at session tops, just above mid-108.00s.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.
Gold: Sidelined near $1,490 after PBOC's rate decision
Gold's struggle for clear directional bias continues after the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) interest rate decision. The yellow metal has been restricted largely to a narrow range of $1,500 to $1,480 since last Monday.