GBP/USD Current price: 1.4150
- UK’s progress in the battle against covid hints at a strong economic comeback.
- The UK will publish Q1 Gross Domestic Product this Wednesday, expected to have contracted.
- GBP/USD is extremely overbought but shows little signs of bullish exhaustion.
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.4166, its highest since late February, ending a third consecutive day with gains near such a level. The rally was the result of the persistent dollar’s weakness, despite a risk-averse environment. There were no changes in the latest political developments in the UK, which tend to put a cap on the pound’s gains. Instead, investors seem focused on encouraging news related to the pandemic. The UK reported a sharp decrease of covid-related deaths, with only 143 critical cases at the time being. Reopenings hint at a strong economic comeback in the second half of the year.
This Wednesday, the UK will publish the preliminary estimate of the Q1 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at -1.5% from 1.3% in the previous quarter. The monthly GDP, however, is foreseen at 1.4%. The country will also report March industrial Production, expected to have increased by 2.9%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is barely correcting extreme conditions, with no clear signs of an upcoming slide. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair kept advancing beyond bullish moving averages, while technical indicators are retreating within overbought readings. The pair posted a higher high and a higher low for a third consecutive day, which maintains the risk skewed to the upside. The main resistance is 1.4181, the high set on February 25, with further gains expected once the level is cleared.
Support levels: 1.4110 1.4065 1.4020
Resistance levels: 1.4180 1.4235 1.4290
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
