GBP/USD Current price: 1.3250
- Rumors suggesting the EU is preparing for a no-deal exit weighed on sterling.
- The UK Retail Sales are expected to have gained 4.2% in October.
- GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, direction directly linked to Brexit.
The GBP/USD pair fell during Asian trading hours, weighed by a dismal market mood and market talks, indicating that some EU leaders are pushing the European Commission to publish Brexit no-deal plans. Sources suggested that a deal must be clinched this weekend at the latest. The pair bounced from a daily low at 1.3204 following news that EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier canceled next week´s briefings to EU leaders, somehow suggesting that a trade deal may be closer. Nevertheless, it is pure speculation, although enough to push the pair towards the 1.3260 price zone.
The UK calendar was empty this Thursday, although the country will end the week on a high note. This Friday, it will publish November GFK Consumer Confidence, seen falling to -34 from -31, and October Retail Sales, expected to have gained 4.2%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair seems to be developing a double top figure, yet to be confirmed. The potential neckline of the figure is 1.3106 and the pair would need a strong catalyst to lose the level. In the meantime, the 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below a bullish 20 SMA, pressuring, but unable to surpass it. Technical indicators have turned neutral-to-bearish, as the Momentum turned lower and the RSI consolidates, although both around their midlines.
Support levels: 1.3210 1.3165 1.3110
Resistance levels: 1.3270 1.3320 1.3360
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair got to bounce at the end of the day on hopes the US Congress may resume stimulus talks. Wall Street turned green, AUD/USD remained below 0.7300.
EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes
The dollar came under selling pressure as stocks recovered on headlines suggesting the US Congress will restart stimulus talks. EUR/USD nears 1.1890 tops.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support
Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.
Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?
Massive 30-40% corrections are nothing new to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin steady ascent from zero to nearly $20,000 was accompanied by large price swings.
WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears
Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.