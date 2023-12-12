GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns fragile after soft UK wage inflation data

- GBP/USD came under pressure and declined below 1.2550 on Tuesday.
- Wage inflation in the UK softened at a faster pace than anticipated in October.
- US economic docket will feature Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November.
After rising toward 1.2600 in the early European session on Tuesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned negative on the day below 1.2550. US inflation data for November could trigger the next big action ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) policy meetings.
Annual wage inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in Average Earnings Including Bonus, declined sharply to 7.2% in the three months to October from 8%. Average Earnings Excluding Bonus was up 7.3% in the same period, down from 7.8% previously.
Although the BoE is widely expected to stand pat on policy this week, soft wage inflation readings could be encouraging for policymakers, who have been voicing concerns over strong pay growth making it difficult for them to bring inflation back down to the 2% target.
Reflecting the negative impact of this data on Pound Sterling, EUR/GBP climbed into positive territory near 0.8600.
Later in the day, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. On a monthly basis, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, is forecast to rise 0.3%. A weaker-than-expected core inflation print could make it difficult for the USD to find demand and help GBP/USD find support in the second half of the day. On the flip side, a reading at or above analysts' estimate could trigger another leg lower in the pair.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
In case GBP/USD makes a 4-hour close below 1.2550, it could face next support at 1.2510-1.2500 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend, psychological level) ahead of 1.2450-1.2440 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).
On the upside, 1.2600 (psychological level, 100-period SMA, 50-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) aligns as first resistance before 1.2625 (static level) and 1.2700 (psychological level, static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 after Powell leans dovish
EUR/USD is holding upside traction near 1.0900 in the American session. as markets reprice the 2024 Fed rate cut bets on Chair Powell's dovish comments. The Fed held key rates steady but forecasts three rate cuts next year, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot
After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Fed Chair Powell affirmed the policy pivot.
Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020
Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000
As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release.