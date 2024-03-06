- GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after posting daily gains on Tuesday.
- UK Chancellor Hunt is expected to announce tax cuts in Spring Budget.
- Fed Chairman Powell will present the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report later in the day.
GBP/USD continues to edge higher and trades above 1.2700 after closing the third consecutive trading day in positive territory on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt as investors await the UK budget and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony.
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will present the Spring Budget on Wednesday. Hunt it expected to announce expansionary fiscal measures, including tax cuts.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.24%
|-0.19%
|-0.17%
|0.07%
|EUR
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|GBP
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.23%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.18%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.31%
|JPY
|0.20%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|-0.04%
|0.03%
|0.24%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.32%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|-0.23%
|-0.22%
|-0.13%
|-0.31%
|-0.25%
|-0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Although it's too early to say, expansionary measures could make the Bank of England's (BoE) job of taming inflation more difficult. Markets could see tax cuts as potentially being inflationary and start pricing in a delay in the BoE policy pivot, supporting the Pound Sterling.
Previewing the potential impact of the UK budget on Pound Sterling's valuation, "the reaction will certainly depend very much on the extent of the relief in the end. And, above all, whether the Bank of England is trusted to manage this higher spending. One thing is certain: an expansionary fiscal policy will likely make it more difficult for the BoE to bring inflation under control in the long run," said economists at Commerzbank. "Given the uncertainties, it is difficult to make an accurate forecast for the Pound."
Later in the day, February ADP Employment Change and January JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the US economic docket.
More importantly, Fed Chairman Powell will deliver the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report and respond to questions before the House Financial Services Committee.
In case Powell dismisses recent softening in macroeconomic data and adopts a more cautious tone regarding the inflation outlook, the USD could gather strength against its rivals. On the other hand, the USD is likely to continue to weaken if Powell confirms that June could be the right time for a policy pivot.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 60 and GBP/USD closed the last 4-hour candle above 1.2700. On the upside, resistance are located at 1.2760 (static level), 1.2800 (static level, psychological level) and 1.2830 (December 28 high).
In case GBP/USD returns below 1.2700 and starts using that level as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.2670 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart) could act as first support before 1.2650 (200-period SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since late January above 1.0900 on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar during Fed Chairman Powell's testimony fuels the pair's upside.
GBP/USD advances to fresh monthly high near 1.2750
GBP/USD gained traction in the American session and reached its strongest level in a month near 1.2750. The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and lifts the pair, while investors assess the details of the UK Spring Budget announcements.
Gold flirts with $2,150 amid US Dollar broad sell-off
Gold trades in positive territory at around $2,140 and stays within a touching distance of a new record high. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4.2%, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Ethereum price beats crypto market bloodbath nearly a week away from Dencun upgrade
Ethereum (ETH) price climbed on Wednesday while several other cryptocurrencies wiped out their recent gains following Bitcoin’s price rally and its subsequent pullbackon Tuesday.
UK's Hunt delivers the pre-election budget
After more than an hour on the podium, the chancellor has delivered the pre-election budget of Tory party dreams. It had another big national insurance tax cut, it was broadly fiscally conservative while keeping public spending plans in place.