GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level since April near 1.2350 on Thursday.

The pair struggles to stage a rebound in the European session on Friday.

The technical outlook points to a bearish bias as investors await US PMI data.

GBP/USD declined sharply and touched its weakest level in nearly nine months at 1.2352 on Thursday. The pair rises toward 1.2400 in the European morning on Friday but shows no signs of a buildup in recovery momentum.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.36% 1.41% -0.30% -0.15% 0.06% 0.47% 0.95% EUR -1.36% 0.04% -1.68% -1.54% -1.35% -0.92% -0.46% GBP -1.41% -0.04% -1.70% -1.58% -1.39% -0.97% -0.52% JPY 0.30% 1.68% 1.70% 0.14% 0.41% 0.92% 1.31% CAD 0.15% 1.54% 1.58% -0.14% 0.20% 0.69% 1.08% AUD -0.06% 1.35% 1.39% -0.41% -0.20% 0.43% 0.90% NZD -0.47% 0.92% 0.97% -0.92% -0.69% -0.43% 0.45% CHF -0.95% 0.46% 0.52% -1.31% -1.08% -0.90% -0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

As trading volumes returned to normal levels following the New Year break, the US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market mood and gathered strength against its major rivals. Additionally, the US Department of Labor reported that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 211,000 in the week ending December 28 from 220,000 in the previous week. This reading came in below the market expectation of 222,000 and further boosted the USD.

Early Friday, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day, limiting the USD's gains and helping GBP/USD find support for now.

In the second half of the day, the ISM will publish the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for December. Investors expect the headline Manufacturing PMI to match November's print of 48.4. The USD could continue to outperform its rivals with a reading above 50.

Market participants will also pay close attention to the inflation component of the PMI report, the Prices Paid Index. The market expectation is for this data to rise to 51.7 from 50.3. A bigger-than-forecast increase could feed into expectations of a policy hold by the Federal Reserve at the next meeting and make it difficult for GBP/USD to hold its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 30 after falling toward 20 late Thursday, confirming that the latest recovery attempt was a technical correction rather than the beginning of a reversal.

On the downside, 1.2350 (static level) aligns as first support before 1.2300 (static level) and 1.2250 (static level). In case GBP/USD manages to stabilize above 1.2400 (static level), 1.2440 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2485 (20-period Simple Moving Average).