GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to clear resistance level after PMI data

GBP/USD trades marginally lower on the day near 1.3400 in the European session.

S&P Global Composite PMI in the UK recovered to 49.4 in May's flash estimate.

Key technical resistance level at 1.3440 remains intact.

GBP/USD retreats to the 1.3400 area in the European session on Thursday after ending the first three days of the week higher. The pair's technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum as market focus shifts to Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data releases from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.96% -0.85% -1.28% -0.65% -0.26% -0.32% -1.20% EUR 0.96% 0.08% -0.28% 0.37% 0.84% 0.70% -0.24% GBP 0.85% -0.08% -0.65% 0.28% 0.75% 0.62% -0.33% JPY 1.28% 0.28% 0.65% 0.61% 1.19% 1.17% 0.13% CAD 0.65% -0.37% -0.28% -0.61% 0.42% 0.34% -0.61% AUD 0.26% -0.84% -0.75% -1.19% -0.42% -0.13% -1.06% NZD 0.32% -0.70% -0.62% -1.17% -0.34% 0.13% -0.94% CHF 1.20% 0.24% 0.33% -0.13% 0.61% 1.06% 0.94% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the UK showed early Thursday that the economic activity in the private sector contracted at a softer pace in May than it did in April, with S&P Global Composite PMI recovering to 49.4 from 48.5.

Commenting on the survey's findings, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that inflationary pressures moderated considerably from the spike seen in April.

"These reduced price pressures, coupled with signs of faltering economic growth and job losses, likely keeps the door open for further interest rate cuts in the coming months," Williamson added. Pound Sterling struggles to stay resilient against its rivals following the PMI report.

Later in the day, S&P Global PMI surveys from the US will be scrutinized by market participants. In case the data point to an ongoing expansion at an accelerating pace, the US Dollar (USD) could gather recovery momentum and cause GBP/USD to extend its correction. Conversely, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure if the PMI data come in below 50.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum. On the downside, 1.3400 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) aligns as immediate support before 1.3315 (100-period SMA, 50-period SMA), and 1.3270 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3440 (upper limit of the latest uptrend), 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3550 (static level).