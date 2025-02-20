GBP/USD recovers above 1.2600 following Wednesday's choppy action.

The pair needs to clear 1.2650 resistance to extend its uptrend.

Retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the USD on Thursday.

GBP/USD holds its ground and trades slightly above 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday after posting marginal losses on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook points to a lack of seller interest in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.55% -0.19% -1.26% 0.25% -0.38% -0.15% 0.28% EUR -0.55% -0.58% -1.85% -0.20% -0.83% -0.59% -0.17% GBP 0.19% 0.58% -1.18% 0.38% -0.20% -0.01% 0.41% JPY 1.26% 1.85% 1.18% 1.52% 0.93% 1.34% 1.52% CAD -0.25% 0.20% -0.38% -1.52% -0.59% -0.39% 0.02% AUD 0.38% 0.83% 0.20% -0.93% 0.59% 0.24% 0.68% NZD 0.15% 0.59% 0.01% -1.34% 0.39% -0.24% 0.43% CHF -0.28% 0.17% -0.41% -1.52% -0.02% -0.68% -0.43% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Early Wednesday, GBP/USD edged higher with the immediate reaction to the January inflation data from the UK. Later in the day, the US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market mood and caused the pair to turn south. Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) January policy meeting showed that some policymakers saw potential changes in trade and immigration policy possibly hindering the disinflation process.

In the European session on Thursday, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 4.5%, making it difficult for the USD to find demand and helping GBP/USD keep its footing.

The US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday. Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise slightly to 215,000 in the week ending February 15. A reading below 200,000 could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and cap GBP/USD's upside. On the flip side, a bigger-than-forecast increase in this data could allow the pair to stretch higher.

In the early trading hours of the European session on Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will publish Retail Sales data for January.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 60 after dropping to the 50 region on Wednesday, suggesting that technical buyers remain interested. On the upside, 1.2650 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as a key resistance level before 1.2700-1.2710 (round level, static level) and 1.2750 (static level).

Looking south, the first support level could be spotted at 1.2580 (static level) ahead of 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.2500 (round level, static level).