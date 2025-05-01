GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 following a two-day slide.

US stock index futures trade decisively higher in the European session.

The pair could stretch lower if 1.3275 support fails.

GBP/USD staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.3300 after falling toward 1.3270 early Thursday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of bullish momentum as investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.41% -0.04% 0.52% -0.35% 0.28% 0.59% -0.26% EUR -0.41% -0.50% 0.10% -0.77% -0.24% 0.17% -0.69% GBP 0.04% 0.50% 0.62% -0.25% 0.26% 0.68% -0.17% JPY -0.52% -0.10% -0.62% -0.85% -0.21% -1.34% -0.52% CAD 0.35% 0.77% 0.25% 0.85% 0.51% 0.94% 0.09% AUD -0.28% 0.24% -0.26% 0.21% -0.51% 0.41% -0.45% NZD -0.59% -0.17% -0.68% 1.34% -0.94% -0.41% -0.84% CHF 0.26% 0.69% 0.17% 0.52% -0.09% 0.45% 0.84% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD came under bearish pressure midweek as the US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength despite the disappointing growth reading.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday that the US' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the initial estimate. Other data showed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in March, remaining well above the Fed's target of 2%.

Meanwhile, growing optimism about a softening US trade rhetoric continues to support the USD. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there was a very good probability that they will reach a deal with China. Although US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters that no official talks with China were underway, he noted that he expects to conclude initial tariff deals with some trading partners within weeks. Reflecting the upbeat risk mood, US stock index futures rise between 0.7% and 1.7% on the day.

In the American session, the US Department of Labor will publish weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the ISM will release the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for April.

The headline PMI is expected to stay in contraction territory below 50. The Prices Paid Index of the PMI survey is seen rising to 70.3 from 69.4. A bigger-than-forecast increase in this inflation component could support the USD. On the other hand, a significant negative surprise in the headline PMI could trigger a USD selloff and help GBP/USD push higher with the immediate reaction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD closed the last four 4-hour candles below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays below 50, pointing to a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.3275 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) aligns as first support level before 1.3240 (100-period SMA) and 1.3170 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.3340 (50-period SMA), 1.3400 (round level, static level), 1.3440 (static level).