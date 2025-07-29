GBP/USD recovers after touching its lowest level in two months.

The technical outlook remains bearish, with a chance of a correction in the near term.

The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier data releases ahead of the Fed meeting.

GBP/USD trades slightly above 1.3350 after having touched its weakest level since late May below 1.3320 earlier in the day. The pair's technical picture points to oversold conditions, suggesting that there could be a correction before the next leg lower.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.47% 0.51% 0.45% 0.29% 0.89% 0.88% 0.83% EUR -1.47% -0.96% -0.96% -1.17% -0.56% -0.58% -0.63% GBP -0.51% 0.96% -0.20% -0.21% 0.40% 0.38% 0.33% JPY -0.45% 0.96% 0.20% -0.15% 0.41% 0.42% 0.52% CAD -0.29% 1.17% 0.21% 0.15% 0.58% 0.59% 0.54% AUD -0.89% 0.56% -0.40% -0.41% -0.58% -0.02% -0.07% NZD -0.88% 0.58% -0.38% -0.42% -0.59% 0.02% -0.05% CHF -0.83% 0.63% -0.33% -0.52% -0.54% 0.07% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) started the week on a bullish note and caused GBP/USD to turn south on Monday, as investors' concerns over an economic downturn in the United States (US) eased after the US reached a trade deal with the European Union (EU).

Early Tuesday, the risk-positive market environment limits the USD's gains and helps GBP/USD hold its ground. Additionally, investors might be opting to move to the sidelines before deciding whether the USD has more room on the upside. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin its two-day meeting later in the day and announce policy decisions on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the US economic calendar will offer some mid-tier data releases that could trigger a short-lasting market reaction during the American trading hours.

The Conference Board will publish the Consumer Confidence Index for July and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release JOLTS Job Openings data for June. In case these data come in weaker than expected, the USD could struggle to find demand and allow GBP/USD to extend its rebound.

Investors will also pay close attention to fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade negotiations. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng will reportedly meet again on Tuesday after having constructive talks on Monday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 30 after recovering from 25, suggesting that GBP/USD is in a correction phase after turning oversold earlier in the day.

On the upside, 1.3400 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.3470 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.3490-1.3500 (100-period SMA, static level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3340 (100-day SMA) and 1.3300 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).