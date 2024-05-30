GBP/USD recovered above 1.2700 after posting large losses on Wednesday.

US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory early Thursday.

US economic docket will feature weekly Jobless Claims and Q1 GDP revision.

GBP/USD turned south in the American session on Wednesday and lost 0.5%, posting ts largest one-day loss since late April. Although the pair managed to recover above 1.2700 in the European morning on Thursday, it might have a difficult time gathering bullish momentum.

The negative shift seen in market mood helped the US Dollar (USD) find demand as a safe-haven and caused GBP/USD to push lower. Reflecting the risk-averse atmosphere, Wall Street's main indexes lost between 0.7% and 1.05%.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.32% 0.20% -0.06% 0.40% 0.26% 0.23% -0.79% EUR -0.32% -0.14% -0.32% 0.12% -0.11% -0.18% -1.08% GBP -0.20% 0.14% -0.26% 0.20% 0.04% 0.03% -0.97% JPY 0.06% 0.32% 0.26% 0.43% 0.31% 0.39% -0.75% CAD -0.40% -0.12% -0.20% -0.43% -0.16% -0.19% -1.25% AUD -0.26% 0.11% -0.04% -0.31% 0.16% 0.01% -1.00% NZD -0.23% 0.18% -0.03% -0.39% 0.19% -0.01% -1.03% CHF 0.79% 1.08% 0.97% 0.75% 1.25% 1.00% 1.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Early Thursday, US stock index futures lose between 0.4% and 0.8%, suggesting that the selloff in US stocks could continue after the opening bell. In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in the second half of the day, the USD could gather further strength and force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.

The US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to come in at 218,000 in the week ending May 25. A reading near 200,000 could support the USD, while a print at or above 230,000 could weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release its second-estimate of the first-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth. In the initial estimate, the BEA reported that the US economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.6% in Q1. Investors see the BEA revising this data lower to 1.3%. A bigger downward revision could make it difficult for the USD to find demand.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD edged higher after testing the lower limit of the ascending regression channel. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart, however, remains below 50, pointing to a lack of recovery momentum.

On the downside, 1.2680 (lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as immediate support before 1.2650 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart) and 1.2630 (100-day SMA).

First resistance aligns at 1.2760-1.2750 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, mid-point of the ascending regression channel). If GBP/USD rises above this region and starts using it as support, it could stretch higher toward 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).