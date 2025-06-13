GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling loses bullish momentum on escalating geopolitical tensions

GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory slightly below 1.3550 on Friday.

Safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets.

The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum.

GBP/USD declines sharply and trades below 1.3550 in the European session on Friday after posting its highest daily close since February 2022 on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment could make it difficult for the pair to regain its traction heading into the weekend.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.57% 0.43% 0.42% 0.14% 0.81% 1.06% 0.41% EUR -0.57% -0.10% -0.10% -0.37% 0.33% 0.46% -0.16% GBP -0.43% 0.10% -0.06% -0.35% 0.34% 0.55% -0.04% JPY -0.42% 0.10% 0.06% -0.27% 0.39% 0.62% -0.01% CAD -0.14% 0.37% 0.35% 0.27% 0.65% 0.94% 0.31% AUD -0.81% -0.33% -0.34% -0.39% -0.65% 0.23% -0.38% NZD -1.06% -0.46% -0.55% -0.62% -0.94% -0.23% -0.60% CHF -0.41% 0.16% 0.04% 0.00% -0.31% 0.38% 0.60% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) allowed GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum on Thursday. After suffering large losses against its major rivals on weaker-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday, the USD continued to weaken on Thursday as the data published by the Department of Labor showed that there were 248,000 Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending June 7, compared to the market forecast of 240,000.

Early Friday, safe-haven flows started to dominate the action in financial markets after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that they have launched "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile factories and its military capabilities. In response, Iran's Armed Forces General staff said that Israel and the US will "pay a very heavy price."

The USD seems to be benefiting from the flight to safety, causing GBP/USD to push lower. The US economic calendar will feature the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for June. Investors are likely to pay little to no attention to this data and remain focused on the developments surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict. Unless there is a de-escalation, market participants could stay away from risk-sensitive assets.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50 and GBP/USD trades near the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting the loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, the 100-period SMA forms the immediate support level at 1.3520 before 1.3460 (static level) and 1.3420 (200-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3600 (mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.3630 (static level) and 1.3700 (static level, round level).