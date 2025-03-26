GBP/USD trades near 1.2900 in the European session on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK softened to 2.8% in February.

Technical sellers could take action in case 1.2880 support fails.

GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Wednesday and trades at around 1.2900. The pair could stretch lower in case 1.2880 support area fails.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.20% 0.10% 0.53% -0.73% -0.81% -0.43% 0.06% EUR -0.20% -0.21% -0.21% -0.90% -1.03% -0.58% -0.10% GBP -0.10% 0.21% 0.41% -1.31% -0.84% -0.37% -0.00% JPY -0.53% 0.21% -0.41% -1.24% -1.34% -0.91% -0.47% CAD 0.73% 0.90% 1.31% 1.24% -0.02% 0.31% 0.79% AUD 0.81% 1.03% 0.84% 1.34% 0.02% 0.45% 0.93% NZD 0.43% 0.58% 0.37% 0.91% -0.31% -0.45% 0.55% CHF -0.06% 0.10% 0.00% 0.47% -0.79% -0.93% -0.55% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Pound Sterling weakens against its major rivals following the soft inflation readings from the UK.

The Office for National Statistics announced early Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% on a yearly basis in February. This reading followed the 3% increase recorded in January and came in below the market expectation of 2.9%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.5% in the same period, below analysts' estimate of 3.6%.

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish its forecasts for the UK economy and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will present the Spring budget on Wednesday.

Later in the day, February Durable Goods Orders data will be featured in the US economic docket. A significant negative surprise could weigh on the USD and help GBP/USD stage a rebound.

During the American trading hours, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches as well.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) form a key support at 1.2880. In case GBP/USD falls below this level and fails to reclaim it, 1.2800 (200-day SMA) could be seen as the next bearish target.

On the upside, 1.2960 (50-period SMA) aligns as first resistance level before 1.3000 (static level, round level) and 1.3020 (mid-point of the ascending channel).