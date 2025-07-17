- GBP/USD trades near 1.3400 as markets assess UK employment data.
- The near-term technical outlook shows no signs of an extended recovery.
- Markets await weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data from the US.
GBP/USD trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.3400 in the European session on Thursday. Although Pound Sterling gathers strength against other major currencies, GBP/USD's technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of recovery momentum.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported early Thursday that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.7% in the three months to May from 4.6%. In this period, Employment Change rose by 134,000, following the 89,000 increase recorded previously. Finally, annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, declined to 5%, coming in above the market expectation of 4.9%.
Reflecting the positive impact of the employment report on Pound Sterling, EUR/GBP was last seen losing 0.3%, while GBP/JPY was up nearly 0.5% on the day. Nevertheless, the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the cautious market mood and doesn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction.
Later in the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and June Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic calendar.
Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 235,000 from 227,000 in the previous week. A reading below 220,000 could support the USD with the immediate reaction and make it difficult for GBP/USD to hold its ground. Conversely, a disappointing reading of 240,000 or above could open the door for a rebound in the pair.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40, reflecting bearish conditions for GBP/USD. The Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level of the latest uptrend seems to have formed a pivot level at 1.3400.
In case GBP/USD fails to stabilize above 1.3400, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.3300 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.3275 (100-day Simple Moving Average) could be seen as next support levels. On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3470 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
