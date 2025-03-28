GBP/USD trades in a tight range near 1.2950 after posting gains on Thursday.

Retail Sales in the UK rose at a stronger pace than expected in February.

February PCE inflation data from the US will be scrutinized by market participants.

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and closed in positive territory on Thursday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.2950 in the European session on Friday as markets await the next key data release from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.45% -0.22% 0.86% -0.19% -0.29% 0.33% -0.03% EUR -0.45% -0.77% -0.10% -0.59% -0.76% -0.07% -0.43% GBP 0.22% 0.77% 1.05% -0.45% -0.02% 0.71% 0.24% JPY -0.86% 0.10% -1.05% -1.03% -1.16% -0.50% -0.89% CAD 0.19% 0.59% 0.45% 1.03% -0.05% 0.52% 0.16% AUD 0.29% 0.76% 0.02% 1.16% 0.05% 0.71% 0.34% NZD -0.33% 0.07% -0.71% 0.50% -0.52% -0.71% -0.29% CHF 0.03% 0.43% -0.24% 0.89% -0.16% -0.34% 0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness helped GBP/USD gain traction on Thursday as the auto tariffs announcement by US President Donald Trump revived concerns over an economic slowdown.

Early Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales rose by 1% on a monthly basis in February. This reading followed the 1.4% increase (revised from 1.7%) recorded in January and came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%.

Although the upbeat UK data helped Pound Sterling find demand with the immediate reaction, the risk-averse market atmosphere seems to be making it difficult for the pair to stretch higher. As of writing, US stock index futures were losing between 0.2% and 0.4% on the day.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, for February. On a monthly basis, the core PCE Price Index is forecast to rise by 0.3%. A stronger-than-expected increase could support the USD with the immediate reaction and cause GBP/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend. On the flip side, a soft reading of 0.1%, or lower, could help the pair stretch higher. Unless the risk mood improves, however, the pair's upside is likely to remain capped.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD manages to hold above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays slightly above 50, reflecting a lack of bearish momentum.

On the downside, 1.2930 (20-day SMA) aligns as immediate support before 1.2900 (lower limit of the ascending regression channel) and 1.2800 (200-day SMA). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.3000 (static level, round level) and 1.3040 (mid-point of the ascending channel).