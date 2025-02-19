GBP/USD trades near 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK climbed to 3% in January.

The pair's technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.66% -0.06% -0.35% 0.17% -0.04% 0.03% 0.51% EUR -0.66% -0.56% -1.03% -0.38% -0.62% -0.52% -0.05% GBP 0.06% 0.56% -0.38% 0.18% -0.00% 0.04% 0.52% JPY 0.35% 1.03% 0.38% 0.52% 0.33% 0.59% 0.83% CAD -0.17% 0.38% -0.18% -0.52% -0.19% -0.14% 0.34% AUD 0.04% 0.62% 0.00% -0.33% 0.19% 0.10% 0.57% NZD -0.03% 0.52% -0.04% -0.59% 0.14% -0.10% 0.48% CHF -0.51% 0.05% -0.52% -0.83% -0.34% -0.57% -0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday that annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 3% in January from 2.5% in December. This reading came in above the market expectation of 2.8%. Other details of the report showed that the Services CPI declined by 0.2% on a monthly basis, not allowing Pound Sterling to benefit from the stronger-than-forecast headline CPI reading.

In the second half of the day, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of the January policy meeting.

In case the publication shows that policymakers are willing to wait until the second half of the year before considering another rate cut, the immediate reaction could support the USD. On the other hand, investors could ignore this document if it just repeats that policymakers agree on the need for a cautious approach to policy easing. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets nearly fully price in a policy hold in March.

Meanwhile, investors will continue to pay close attention to risk perception. At the time of press, US stock index futures were trading flat. In case markets turn cautious with Wall Street opening on a bearish note, GBP/USD could continue to stretch lower.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum. On the downside, 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level of the latest downtrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.2500 (round level, static level) and 1.2470 (100-period Simple Moving Average).

Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.2650 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) before 1.2700-1.2710 (round level, static level).