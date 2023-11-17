- GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel above 1.2400 on Friday.
- The pair needs to flip 1.2450 into support to extend its uptrend.
- Improving risk mood could cause the USD to weaken further ahead of the weekend.
After closing the day virtually unchanged slightly above 1.2400, GBP/USD edged slightly higher in the European session on Friday. The pair is likely to face stiff resistance at 1.2450 and technical buyers could take action once that level turns into support.
Uninspiring macroeconomic data releases from the US made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Thursday. The number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending November 11 rose to its highest level since August at 231,000. Additionally, Industrial Production contracted at a faster pace than anticipated in October.
The USD stays on the back foot on Friday as US Treasury bond yields continue to push lower following the sharp decline seen earlier in the week on soft inflation readings. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield was last seen losing more than 1% on the day slightly below 4.4%.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.67%
|-1.66%
|-0.55%
|-2.25%
|-1.38%
|-1.73%
|-1.68%
|EUR
|1.64%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|-0.58%
|0.26%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|1.64%
|0.02%
|1.09%
|-0.56%
|0.27%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|CAD
|0.57%
|-1.08%
|-1.08%
|-1.66%
|-0.80%
|-1.14%
|-1.09%
|AUD
|2.21%
|0.58%
|0.55%
|1.64%
|0.83%
|0.51%
|0.56%
|JPY
|1.36%
|-0.26%
|-0.26%
|0.83%
|-0.88%
|-0.33%
|-0.27%
|NZD
|1.71%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|1.15%
|-0.51%
|0.32%
|0.05%
|CHF
|1.65%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|-0.56%
|0.28%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up nearly 1% and US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day, pointing to an improving risk mood.
If risk flows dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could add to this week's gains. Housing Starts and Building Permits for October will be featured in the US economic docket but investors are unlikely to react to these data.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as strong resistance at 1.2450 for GBP/USD. Once the pair makes a daily close above that level and confirms it as support, 1.2500 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the July-October downtrend, 100-day SMA) and 1.2600 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be set as next bullish targets.
On the downside, first support is located at 1.2400 (psychological level, static level) before 1.2330 (50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) and 1.2300 (psychological level, static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to daily gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD is up on Friday, trading near the 1.0900 area. The US Dollar received support during the American session from higher Treasury yields and mixed market sentiment. The pair is on its way to the highest weekly close since August.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.2450
The rebound of the Pound from 1.2375 encountered resistance below 1.2450. GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2430 as the DXY stabilizes helped by higher Treasury yields. The pair has gained almost 200 pips from its level a week ago.
Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000
Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990. Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.
ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense.
Key events in developed markets next week
All eyes will be on the 21 November FOMC minutes next week, although they're unlikely to be especially market-moving. In the eurozone, we don't expect any pickup in PMI data.