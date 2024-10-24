GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2950 early Thursday.

Disappointing PMI data from the UK limit Pound Sterling's upside.

The pair could extend its recovery in case risk mood improves.

GBP/USD holds its ground and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2950 in the European morning on Thursday. Pound Sterling could benefit from an improving risk mood in the second half of the day and stretch higher.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.63% 0.69% 1.67% 0.04% 0.80% 0.70% 0.19% EUR -0.63% -0.01% 0.95% -0.54% 0.14% -0.05% -0.53% GBP -0.69% 0.01% 0.97% -0.64% 0.13% 0.00% -0.55% JPY -1.67% -0.95% -0.97% -1.61% -0.85% -0.90% -1.52% CAD -0.04% 0.54% 0.64% 1.61% 0.68% 0.72% 0.02% AUD -0.80% -0.14% -0.13% 0.85% -0.68% -0.04% -0.69% NZD -0.70% 0.05% -0.01% 0.90% -0.72% 0.04% -0.56% CHF -0.19% 0.53% 0.55% 1.52% -0.02% 0.69% 0.56% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength on Wednesday and caused GBP/USD to drop to its weakest level since mid-August near 1.2900. The USD capitalized on rising US Treasury bond yields and found demand as a safe-haven, while Wall Street's main indexes declined sharply after the opening bell.

The data from the UK showed on Thursday that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softening pace in early October. S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI declined to 51.7 in October's flash reading from 52.6 in September.

Commenting on the survey's findings, "a further cooling of input cost inflation to the lowest for four years opens the door for the Bank of England to take a more aggressive stance towards lowering interest rates, should the current slowdown become more entrenched," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The weekly Initial Jobless Claims and October S&P Global PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket on Thursday. In case the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits decline sharply, with a reading below 220K, GBP/USD could have a hard time pushing higher. On the other hand, the USD is likely to lose interest if the Composite PMI unexpectedly falls below 50 from September's print of 54.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq Futures were last seen rising 0.45% and 0.75, respectively. If risk flows dominate the action in financial markets in the American session, the USD could find it difficult to stay resilient against its peers.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades in the upper half of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 50, reflecting a loss of bearish momentum in the near term. The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as immediate resistance at 1.2970. If GBP/USD flips that level into support, 1.3000 (round level, static level) and 1.3020 (upper limit of the channel) could be seen as next resistance levels.

On the downside, first support is located at 1.2900 (mid-point of the descending channel) before 1.2800 (lower limit of the descending channel).