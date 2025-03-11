GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could face stiff resistance before targeting 1.3000

GBP/USD trades comfortably above 1.2900 in the European session on Tuesday.

The pair could encounter a strong resistance at 1.2975.

A recovery in risk sentiment could help GBP/USD push higher.

After posting small losses on Monday, GBP/USD regains its traction on Tuesday and trades comfortably above 1.2900. The near-term technical suggests that the bullish bias remains intact but the pair could have a difficult time clearing the strong resistance at 1.2975.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -3.86% -1.77% -1.43% -0.58% -1.07% -1.56% -1.76% EUR 3.86% 2.17% 2.57% 3.41% 2.90% 2.39% 2.18% GBP 1.77% -2.17% 0.36% 1.22% 0.71% 0.22% 0.02% JPY 1.43% -2.57% -0.36% 0.86% 0.36% -0.14% -0.33% CAD 0.58% -3.41% -1.22% -0.86% -0.50% -0.98% -1.19% AUD 1.07% -2.90% -0.71% -0.36% 0.50% -0.48% -0.68% NZD 1.56% -2.39% -0.22% 0.14% 0.98% 0.48% -0.19% CHF 1.76% -2.18% -0.02% 0.33% 1.19% 0.68% 0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD failed to build on the previous week's impressive gains on Monday as safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets. After opening in negative territory, Wall Street's main indexes declined sharply, pressured by escalating fears over an economic downturn in the US. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that there will be a "period of transition" when asked whether his policy changes could potentially cause a recession.

The US economic calendar will feature NFIB Business Optimism Index for February and JOLTS Job Openings data for January on Tuesday. Meanwhile, investors will remain focused on the action in stock markets.

The UK's FTSE 100 Index trades virtually unchanged in the European morning. In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.4% and 0.6%. In case there is a noticeable improvement in risk mood in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could continue to stretch higher.

On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD remains in the upper half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index holds above 60 after declining toward 50 on Monday, reflecting the bullish stance. On the upside, 1.2975 (upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as a strong resistance level ahead of 1.3000 (round level, static level) and 1.3040 (static level).

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.2900 (static level, round level) before 1.2830 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.2800 (200-day Simple Moving Average).