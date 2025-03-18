GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend uptrend once it stabilizes above 1.3000

GBP/USD consolidates Monday's gains near 1.3000 in the European session.

The bullish stance remains unchanged in the near term.

Investors could move to the sidelines ahead of key central bank meetings.

After rising more than 0.4% on Monday, GBP/USD continued to edge higher and touched its strongest level since early November above 1.3000 on Tuesday before going into a consolidation phase. The pair's short-term technical outlook shows that the bullish bias remains unchanged.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.52% -0.40% 0.60% -0.62% -0.66% -1.27% -0.56% EUR 0.52% 0.00% 0.72% -0.08% -0.27% -0.77% -0.06% GBP 0.40% -0.00% 1.03% -0.31% -0.29% -0.78% -0.14% JPY -0.60% -0.72% -1.03% -1.20% -1.46% -1.81% -1.29% CAD 0.62% 0.08% 0.31% 1.20% -0.25% -0.66% -0.50% AUD 0.66% 0.27% 0.29% 1.46% 0.25% -0.47% 0.23% NZD 1.27% 0.77% 0.78% 1.81% 0.66% 0.47% 0.70% CHF 0.56% 0.06% 0.14% 1.29% 0.50% -0.23% -0.70% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The positive shift seen in risk mood following a bullish opening in Wall Street made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and helped GBP/USD post daily gains on Monday. In the meantime, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in February, missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.7% by a wide margin.

February Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic calendar later in the day, alongside Housing Starts and Building Permits figures.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures turned south and were last seen losing between 0.4% and 0.5% after starting the European session in positive territory. In case safe-haven flows start to dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could have a hard time extending its uptrend.

The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will announce monetary policy decisions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Investors could move to the sidelines ahead of these key events and limit GBP/USD's volatility in the near term.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays in the upper half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, reflecting a bullish bias. On the upside, 1.3000 (static level, round level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.3040 (static level) and 1.3100 (upper limit of the ascending channel).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.2940 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)), 1.2900 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.2870 (static level).