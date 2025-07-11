GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend slide unless risk sentiment improves

GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.3550 on Friday.

The US Dollar could preserve its strength unless risk flows return to markets.

The technical outlook suggests that sellers look to retain control in the near term.

After closing marginally lower on Thursday, GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.3550 in the European session on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood could make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound heading into the weekend.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.76% 0.83% 1.94% 0.73% -0.38% 0.65% 0.35% EUR -0.76% 0.08% 0.95% -0.06% -1.07% -0.12% -0.44% GBP -0.83% -0.08% 0.86% -0.11% -1.15% -0.19% -0.64% JPY -1.94% -0.95% -0.86% -0.97% -2.07% -1.05% -1.52% CAD -0.73% 0.06% 0.11% 0.97% -1.08% -0.08% -0.53% AUD 0.38% 1.07% 1.15% 2.07% 1.08% 1.06% 0.50% NZD -0.65% 0.12% 0.19% 1.05% 0.08% -1.06% -0.45% CHF -0.35% 0.44% 0.64% 1.52% 0.53% -0.50% 0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the better-than-forecast weekly Initial Jobless Claims data in the early American session on Thursday. Later in the day, US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements caused markets to adopt a cautious stance, providing an additional boost to the USD and weighing on GBP/USD.

Trump said that they will impose 35% tariffs on Canadian imports from August 1 and added that they are planning to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20% on most trade partners. US stock index futures were last seen losing about 0.7% on the day. In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets, GBP/USD could find it hard to shake off the bearish pressure.

Meanwhile, the disappointing growth data from the UK seems to be hurting Pound Sterling on Friday. The UK's Office for National Statistics announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in May. This reading followed the 0.3% contraction recorded in April and came in worse than the market expectation for an expansion of 0.1%.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades near 1.3540, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend and the lower limit of the ascending channel align. In case the pair falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, 1.3500 (50-day Simple Moving Average) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3465 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.3570 (200-period Simple Moving Average), 1.3620 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.3700 (mid-point of the ascending channel).