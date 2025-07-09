GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend slide once 1.3600 is confirmed as resistance

GBP/USD fluctuates at around 1.3600 in the European session on Wednesday.

Technical sellers could remain interested once 1.3600 is confirmed as resistance.

An improving risk mood could help the pair limit its losses.

GBP/USD recovered after setting a two-week low and closed virtually unchanged on Tuesday. The pair moves up and down in a narrow band at around 1.3600 midweek, while the technical picture doesn't offer any signs of a steady recovery.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.68% 0.51% 1.76% 0.68% 0.50% 1.13% 0.35% EUR -0.68% -0.16% 0.84% -0.02% -0.12% 0.43% -0.35% GBP -0.51% 0.16% 0.96% 0.16% 0.04% 0.60% -0.31% JPY -1.76% -0.84% -0.96% -0.83% -1.02% -0.40% -1.32% CAD -0.68% 0.02% -0.16% 0.83% -0.16% 0.45% -0.49% AUD -0.50% 0.12% -0.04% 1.02% 0.16% 0.66% -0.35% NZD -1.13% -0.43% -0.60% 0.40% -0.45% -0.66% -0.90% CHF -0.35% 0.35% 0.31% 1.32% 0.49% 0.35% 0.90% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The uncertainty surrounding the United States' trade relations and their potential impact on growth and inflation outlook causes markets to cling to a cautious stance. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) finds demand as a safe-haven and stays resilient against its rivals.

US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that the BRICS members will be subject to 10% tariff rate and added that they will be introducing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors soon. Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that another 15 to 20 tariff letters are expected to be announced in the next two days.

In the second half of the day, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the June policy meeting. Following the upbeat June employment data from the US, the probability of the Fed cutting the policy rate by 25 basis points in July dropped to nearly 5% from about 25%, as per CME FedWatch Tool. Hence, the publication is unlikely to alter market expectations in a significant way.

Investors will continue to pay close attention to the risk perception. After trading flat earlier in the session, US stock index futures turned positive on the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street could hurt the USD and open the door for a rebound in the near term.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart aligns as a pivot level at 1.3600. In case GBP/USD confirms that level as resistance, 1.3570 (200-period SMA) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3540 (lower limit of the ascending channel, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3500 (static level, round level).

On the upside, 1.3630 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as the first resistance level ahead of 1.3660 (50-period SMA) and 1.3700 (mid-point of the ascending channel).