GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend slide if 1.3380-1.3370 support fails

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 following a sharp decline in the Asian session.

Improving sentiment around the US economic outlook could continue to support the USD.

The pair could come under heavy bearish pressure in case 1.3370-1.3380 support area fails.

After closing the second consecutive day in negative territory on Wednesday, GBP/USD extended its slide in the Asian session on Thursday and touched its lowest level in six days below 1.3420. The pair staged a rebound in the early European session and was last seen trading little changed on the day above 1.3450.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.84% 0.46% 1.95% 0.68% 0.80% 0.43% 1.10% EUR -0.84% -0.37% 1.13% -0.16% -0.04% -0.40% 0.27% GBP -0.46% 0.37% 1.17% 0.21% 0.33% -0.04% 0.65% JPY -1.95% -1.13% -1.17% -1.24% -1.14% -1.55% -0.84% CAD -0.68% 0.16% -0.21% 1.24% 0.14% -0.25% 0.44% AUD -0.80% 0.04% -0.33% 1.14% -0.14% -0.40% 0.33% NZD -0.43% 0.40% 0.04% 1.55% 0.25% 0.40% 0.69% CHF -1.10% -0.27% -0.65% 0.84% -0.44% -0.33% -0.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The improving sentiment around the United States (US) economic outlook boosted the US Dollar and caused GBP/USD to stretch lower.

A federal court in the US announced late Wednesday that they decided to block President Trump's reciprocal tariffs from going into effect, explaining that the president overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from the US' trading partners, as reported by Reuters.

Reflecting the positive impact of this development on the USD's performance, the USD Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its strongest level in nearly two weeks above 100.50 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday.

The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 230,000 from 227,000 in the previous week. A noticeable decline in this data could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the first revision of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter, which came in at -0.3% in the first estimate. In case the GDP data is revised lower, the USD could struggle to preserve its strength and help GBP/USD hold its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index recovers toward 50, pointing to a loss of bearish momentum. On the upside, 1.3500 (mid-point of the ascending channel, round level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.3600 (end-point of the uptrend).

Looking south, interim support could be seen at 1.3430 (static level) before 1.3380-1.3370, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart align. A daily close below this area could attract technical sellers and open the door for another leg lower toward 1.3300 (static level, round level).