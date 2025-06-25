GBP/USD moves sideways slightly above 1.3600 on Wednesday.

The pair could struggle to extend its weekly rally in case markets turn cautious.

The technical outlook suggests that the bullish stance remains unchanged in the near term.

Following a late Monday rally, GBP/USD preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached its highest level since January 2022 near 1.3650. The pair stays relatively quiet early Wednesday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly above 1.3600.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.28% -1.50% -0.76% -0.19% -1.01% -1.21% -1.37% EUR 1.28% -0.26% 0.56% 1.10% 0.22% 0.07% -0.13% GBP 1.50% 0.26% 0.87% 1.36% 0.48% 0.33% 0.13% JPY 0.76% -0.56% -0.87% 0.54% -0.29% -0.40% -0.70% CAD 0.19% -1.10% -1.36% -0.54% -0.78% -1.02% -1.22% AUD 1.01% -0.22% -0.48% 0.29% 0.78% -0.17% -0.35% NZD 1.21% -0.07% -0.33% 0.40% 1.02% 0.17% -0.20% CHF 1.37% 0.13% -0.13% 0.70% 1.22% 0.35% 0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Risk flows continued to dominate the action in financial markets in the first half of the day on Tuesday as investors cheered news of the Iran-Israel ceasefire. As a result, the US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand and allowed GBP/USD to push higher.

In the American session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments on policy-easing helped the USD find a foothold. Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that they are not in a rush to cut rates, noting that they expect a meaningful increase in inflation this year because of tariffs.

Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey told the Lords Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday that they are starting to observe labor market softening. Additionally, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said that if evidence becomes stronger that inflation will undershoot the target, they can speed up rate cuts. Although these comments failed to trigger an immediate market reaction, they might be contributing to GBP/USD's indecisive action midweek.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases later in the day. Hence, investors could react to changes in risk perception. In case Wall Street's main indexes correct lower following Tuesday's risk rally, the USD could gather strength and make it difficult for GBP/USD to hold its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact. On the upside, 1.3630 (static level) aligns as an immediate resistance level ahead of 1.3700 (static level, round level) and 1.3740 (static level).

Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3580 (static level), 1.3530 (100-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.3500 (static level, round level).