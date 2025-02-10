GBP/USD trades near 1.2400 in the European session on Monday.

Technical sellers could take action if 1.2370 support fails.

Markets continue to pay close attention to developments surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy.

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in a tight channel at around 1.2400 after posting losses for two consecutive days to end the previous week. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will continue to scrutinize fresh developments surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policy.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.32% -0.12% -1.69% -2.63% -1.06% -1.15% -0.61% EUR -0.32% -0.04% -0.72% -1.68% -0.92% -0.18% 0.36% GBP 0.12% 0.04% -1.78% -1.64% -0.88% -0.14% 0.40% JPY 1.69% 0.72% 1.78% -0.95% 0.79% 1.47% 1.74% CAD 2.63% 1.68% 1.64% 0.95% 0.51% 1.52% 2.08% AUD 1.06% 0.92% 0.88% -0.79% -0.51% 0.75% 1.29% NZD 1.15% 0.18% 0.14% -1.47% -1.52% -0.75% 0.54% CHF 0.61% -0.36% -0.40% -1.74% -2.08% -1.29% -0.54% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market environment helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals on Friday and caused GBP/USD to stretch lower, despite the mixed employment data for January.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 143,000 in January, falling short of analysts' estimate of 170,000. On a positive note, November's NFP increase of 256,000 got revised higher to 307,000, while the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% from 4% in December.

President Trump said late Friday that he will announce "reciprocal tariffs" on many countries this Tuesday or Wednesday. Over the weekend, he noted that he plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US.

The uncertainty surrounding Trump's new tariff threats forces investors to adopt a cautious stance at the beginning of the week, not allowing GBP/USD to stage a rebound. If safe-haven flows dominate the action in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could come under renewed bearish pressure.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. On the downside, the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest downtrend and the ascending trend line form a strong support level at 1.2370. In case GBP/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.2300 (round level, static level) could be seen as next support before 1.2270 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.2450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) before 1.2500 (round level, static level).