GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling buyers could remain interested while 1.2630 support holds

GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.2650 after closing in the red on Thursday.

Technical buyers could look to retain control while 1.2630 holds as support.

Investors await comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the weekend.

GBP/USD staged a technical correction and closed in negative territory on Thursday after rising 0.75 on Wednesday. The pair continues to edge lower early Friday and was last seen trading near 1.2650.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.72% -1.00% 0.09% -0.26% -0.78% -1.35% 0.26% EUR 0.72% -0.33% 0.81% 0.44% -0.10% -0.65% 0.97% GBP 1.00% 0.33% 1.08% 0.78% 0.24% -0.32% 1.31% JPY -0.09% -0.81% -1.08% -0.38% -0.85% -1.50% 0.20% CAD 0.26% -0.44% -0.78% 0.38% -0.50% -1.11% 0.43% AUD 0.78% 0.10% -0.24% 0.85% 0.50% -0.66% 1.07% NZD 1.35% 0.65% 0.32% 1.50% 1.11% 0.66% 1.63% CHF -0.26% -0.97% -1.31% -0.20% -0.43% -1.07% -1.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials helped the US Treasury bond yields rebound and supported the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic acknowledged the inflation progress in April but noted that the Fed was not yet there to start easing the policy. On a similar tone, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted that the monetary policy was well-positioned while they look to review more data and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barking Told CNBC that the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that inflation was not where the Fed was trying to get.

In the meantime, the US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending May 11, down from 232,000 in the previous week.

Ahead of the weekend, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are expected to deliver speeches. In case Fed officials refrain from hinting at a policy pivot in September, the USD could stay resilient in the American session and limit GBP/USD's upside.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as key support for GBP/USD at 1.2630. If the pair tests this level and confirms it as support, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, resistances could be seen at 1.2700, 1.2760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).

A daily close below 1.2630 could attract sellers and open the door for an extended correction toward 1.2600 (50-day SMA) and 1.2540 (200-day SMA).