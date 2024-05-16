GBP/USD touched 1.2700 for the first time in five weeks.

The US Dollar could stay under persistent selling pressure if Jobless Claims data disappoint.

1.2630 aligns as a key support level for the pair.

Following Wednesday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD continued to stretch higher and touches its strongest level since April 10 at 1.2700 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. Although the pair retreats slightly in the European session, buyers could remain interested in case the US data disappoint.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.93% -1.19% -0.80% -0.37% -1.23% -1.46% -0.65% EUR 0.93% -0.30% 0.10% 0.55% -0.34% -0.55% 0.26% GBP 1.19% 0.30% 0.33% 0.86% -0.03% -0.24% 0.57% JPY 0.80% -0.10% -0.33% 0.42% -0.40% -0.71% 0.19% CAD 0.37% -0.55% -0.86% -0.42% -0.84% -1.11% -0.37% AUD 1.23% 0.34% 0.03% 0.40% 0.84% -0.32% 0.60% NZD 1.46% 0.55% 0.24% 0.71% 1.11% 0.32% 0.82% CHF 0.65% -0.26% -0.57% -0.19% 0.37% -0.60% -0.82% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a yearly basis in April. The annual core CPI increased 3.6% in the same period and both of these figures came in line with analysts' estimates. With the immediate reaction, US Treasury bond yields turned south and the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure as investors continued to price in a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September declined toward 25% from 35% before the inflation data release.

The US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday. Last week, the sharp increase seen in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the US revived concerns over a cooldown in the labor market and caused the USD to weaken against its rivals.

Markets expect Jobless Claims to decline to 220K in the week ending May 11 from 231K. Another reading close to 230K could trigger another leg of a USD selloff and open the door for an extended uptrend in GBP/USD. On the other hand, a noticeable decline toward 200K could help the USD stage a decisive rebound and force the pair to make a deep correction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Immediate resistance for GBP/USD seems to have formed at 1.2700. In case the pair rises above that level and starts using it as support, it could target 1.2760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).

On the downside, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as critical support at 1.2630. If GBP/USD fails to hold above that level, buyers could get discouraged. In this scenario, 1.2600 (50-day SMA) and 1.2540 (200-day SMA) could be seen as next support levels.