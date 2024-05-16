- GBP/USD touched 1.2700 for the first time in five weeks.
- The US Dollar could stay under persistent selling pressure if Jobless Claims data disappoint.
- 1.2630 aligns as a key support level for the pair.
Following Wednesday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD continued to stretch higher and touches its strongest level since April 10 at 1.2700 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. Although the pair retreats slightly in the European session, buyers could remain interested in case the US data disappoint.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.93%
|-1.19%
|-0.80%
|-0.37%
|-1.23%
|-1.46%
|-0.65%
|EUR
|0.93%
|-0.30%
|0.10%
|0.55%
|-0.34%
|-0.55%
|0.26%
|GBP
|1.19%
|0.30%
|0.33%
|0.86%
|-0.03%
|-0.24%
|0.57%
|JPY
|0.80%
|-0.10%
|-0.33%
|0.42%
|-0.40%
|-0.71%
|0.19%
|CAD
|0.37%
|-0.55%
|-0.86%
|-0.42%
|-0.84%
|-1.11%
|-0.37%
|AUD
|1.23%
|0.34%
|0.03%
|0.40%
|0.84%
|-0.32%
|0.60%
|NZD
|1.46%
|0.55%
|0.24%
|0.71%
|1.11%
|0.32%
|0.82%
|CHF
|0.65%
|-0.26%
|-0.57%
|-0.19%
|0.37%
|-0.60%
|-0.82%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a yearly basis in April. The annual core CPI increased 3.6% in the same period and both of these figures came in line with analysts' estimates. With the immediate reaction, US Treasury bond yields turned south and the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure as investors continued to price in a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September declined toward 25% from 35% before the inflation data release.
The US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday. Last week, the sharp increase seen in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the US revived concerns over a cooldown in the labor market and caused the USD to weaken against its rivals.
Markets expect Jobless Claims to decline to 220K in the week ending May 11 from 231K. Another reading close to 230K could trigger another leg of a USD selloff and open the door for an extended uptrend in GBP/USD. On the other hand, a noticeable decline toward 200K could help the USD stage a decisive rebound and force the pair to make a deep correction.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Immediate resistance for GBP/USD seems to have formed at 1.2700. In case the pair rises above that level and starts using it as support, it could target 1.2760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).
On the downside, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as critical support at 1.2630. If GBP/USD fails to hold above that level, buyers could get discouraged. In this scenario, 1.2600 (50-day SMA) and 1.2540 (200-day SMA) could be seen as next support levels.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 following Wednesday's rally
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 after registering impressive gains on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to stage a rebound following the CPI-inspired selloff as investors await mid-tier data releases and comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD corrects lower after testing 1.2700
Following Wednesday's upsurge, GBP/USD stretched higher and touched a fresh multi-week high at 1.2700 in the Asian session on Thursday. With the market focus shifting to US Jobless Claims data, the pair corrects lower in the European trading hours.
Gold price drifts higher as US CPI inflation fuels Fed rate cuts
The Gold price gains traction amid the weaker US Dollar on Thursday. The recent CPI report showed inflation in the US slowed in April, prompting market players to increase their bets on the US Fed rate cuts this year.
DOGE’s 15% upside potential hinges on Bitcoin holding above $65K
Dogecoin price is trading with a bullish bias, leading meme coins north as sector bulls resurface. This show of hand comes after Bitcoin price broke past the $65,000 threshold and could extend if the pioneer cryptocurrency holds above this level.
Dow Jones Industrial Average soars 350 points, sets new all-time high as rate cut hopes surge
The Dow Jones Industrial Average clipped into a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, gaining almost nine-tenths of a percent during the US market session after US Consumer Price Index inflation slipped further back.