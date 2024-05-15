- GBP/USD entered a consolidation phase near 1.2600 early Wednesday.
- The 100-day SMA aligns as next resistance at 1.2630.
- April inflation data from the US could ramp up the USD volatility.
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2500 in the early American session on Tuesday but managed to reverse its direction. Supported by the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD), the pair climbed above 1.2550 and closed the day in positive territory. Early Wednesday, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.2600 as investors await key April inflation data from the US.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.50%
|-0.58%
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.61%
|-0.58%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.50%
|-0.11%
|0.73%
|0.21%
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|0.38%
|GBP
|0.58%
|0.11%
|0.81%
|0.37%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.50%
|JPY
|-0.23%
|-0.73%
|-0.81%
|-0.54%
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|-0.32%
|CAD
|0.27%
|-0.21%
|-0.37%
|0.54%
|-0.31%
|-0.32%
|0.08%
|AUD
|0.61%
|0.14%
|0.01%
|0.81%
|0.31%
|-0.06%
|0.52%
|NZD
|0.58%
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.87%
|0.32%
|0.06%
|0.47%
|CHF
|0.09%
|-0.38%
|-0.50%
|0.32%
|-0.08%
|-0.52%
|-0.47%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The USD weakened against its rivals on Tuesday as the market mood improved following the producer inflation data, which showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 2.2% on a yearly basis in April as forecast. Later in the session, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the PPI data was "quite mixed." Powell repeated that it was unlikely that the next move would be a rate hike, adding that they were more likely to hold the policy rate where it is.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for April later in the session. On a yearly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is anticipated to rise 3.6% following the 3.8% increase recorded in March. On a monthly basis, the core CPI is forecast to increase 0.3%.
Investors could react to a surprise in the monthly core CPI reading. A strong increase of 0.4% or more could revive expectations over a Fed policy hold in September and trigger a USD rally, forcing GBP/USD to turn south. On the other hand, a soft reading is likely to have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation and allow the pair to extend its uptrend.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
After closing above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.2540, on Monday, GBP/USD continued to pull away from that key level, reflecting buyer interest. The Fibonacci 0.5% retracement of the latest downtrend aligns as immediate resistance at 1.2600. Once the pair stabilizes above this level, it could face stiff resistance at 1.2630 (100-day SMA) before targeting 1.2670 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
On the downside, 1.2540 (200-day SMA) aligns as key support before 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2450 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index ex Food & Energy (MoM)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as the Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The MoM print compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month.The CPI Ex Food & Energy excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed May 15, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.3%
Previous: 0.4%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US CPI matched consensusin April, rising by 3.4% over the last twelve months – LIVE
US inflation figures tracked by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in line with previous expectations during last month by 3.4%, while the Core print gained 3.6% from a year earlier.
EUR/USD advances to fresh tops post-US CPI
The weak stance of the Greenback encourages EUR/USD to gather extra steam following the release of US inflation data in April, which came in lower than expected, as measured by the CPI.
GBP/USD extends the recovery past 1.2600 on US CPI
GBP/USD maintains its upward momentum well and sound and breaks above the 1.2600 mark on the back of extra losses in the US Dollar after the release of US inflation data tracked by the CPI.
Gold climbs to three-week peaks following US inflation
Gold prices uphold their positive price action following April’s US inflation data, which came in short of expectations according to the CPI, while US yields maintain their bearish trend unchanged so far on Wednesday.
Ripple’s discounts for institutional clients stir debate among attorneys discussing SEC lawsuit
Ripple price consolidates in a tight range around $0.50 on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) legal battle against payment-remittance firm Ripple intensifies with two key issues in focus this week.