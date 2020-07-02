GBP/USD Current price: 1.2463
- Brexit talks finished earlier amid “serious divergences,” according to both parts.
- UK will publish Consumer Confidence and the June Services PMI this Friday.
- GBP/USD still depends on the market’s sentiment for direction.
The GBP/USD pair hit a fresh weekly high of 1.2529 but trimmed intraday gains ahead of the close, trading flat for the day at around 1.2460. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data, leaving the pair in the hands of sentiment. News, however, came from the Brexit front, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the latest developments. According to her words, the EU and the UK are still quite far apart from reaching an agreement, adding that the EU will not accept Brexit agreement at any price and that the EU will have to prepare for other possible exit strategies on Brexit.
Weekly talks come to an early end this Thursday, as, according to EU’s chief negotiator Barnier complained of a lack of respect and engagement by the British government. “Serious divergences” remain according to both parts. The UK will publish this Friday the GFK Consumer Confidence previously at -30, while Markit will publish the final version of the UK June Markit Services PMI, foreseen unchanged at 47.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is losing its positive momentum, but still far from bearish, according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, it failed to sustain intraday gains above a bearish 100 SMA but remains above the 20 and 200 SMA, with the shortest still heading north. Technical indicators have retreated from intraday highs but stabilized well above their mid-lines. The pair could gather some bearish momentum on a break below 1.2450, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2450 1.2400 1.2360
Resistance levels: 1.2505 1.2560 1.2600
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
