- GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in over two months above 1.2500.
- BoE Governor Bailey said on Monday that interest rates could rise again.
- BoE policymakers will testify before the UK Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday.
GBP/USD climbed above 1.2500 and reached its highest level since early September near 1.2550 on Tuesday. Bank of England (BoE) policymakers' comments on the policy outlook could drive the pair's action in the near term.
Late Monday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that they must watch for signs of inflation persistence that may require interest rates to rise again. Bailey reiterated that the policy will need to be restrictive "for quite some time yet" and noted that it is far too early to be thinking about rate cuts.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.36%
|-0.65%
|0.03%
|-0.76%
|-1.48%
|-1.14%
|-0.21%
|EUR
|0.36%
|-0.30%
|0.38%
|-0.40%
|-1.11%
|-0.77%
|0.15%
|GBP
|0.65%
|0.31%
|0.69%
|-0.08%
|-0.80%
|-0.47%
|0.46%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.39%
|-0.70%
|-0.79%
|-1.50%
|-1.17%
|-0.24%
|AUD
|0.73%
|0.38%
|0.09%
|0.77%
|-0.73%
|-0.39%
|0.53%
|JPY
|1.46%
|1.09%
|0.57%
|1.51%
|0.74%
|0.33%
|1.26%
|NZD
|1.13%
|0.77%
|0.48%
|1.16%
|0.37%
|-0.34%
|0.92%
|CHF
|0.18%
|-0.18%
|-0.47%
|0.21%
|-0.58%
|-1.29%
|-0.95%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Bailey and other members of the Monetary Policy Committee will be testifying before the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday. In case officials continue to try to convince markets that they might not necessarily be done with rate hikes, Pound Sterling could gather strength against its major rivals.
In the American session, the US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales data for October, which is unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of the October 31-November 1 meeting. Since the weak inflation data, which caused markets to start pricing in a Fed policy shift next year, was published after that meeting, the commentary in this publication is likely to be outdated.
In the meantime, the UK's FTSE 100 Index opened lower and was last seen losing 0.5%. Similarly, US stock index futures turned negative on the day following a quiet Asian session. If safe-haven flows return to markets in the second half of the day, the US Dollar could shake off the bearish pressure and limit GBP/USD's upside.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
1.2550 (static level) aligns as immediate resistance for GBP/USD ahead of 1.2600 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the July-October downtrend) and 1.2670 (static level from August).
On the downside, first support is located at 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) before 1.2470, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the upper-limit of the broken ascending regression channel meet. A daily close below the latter could open the door for a deeper correction toward 1.2400 (psychological level, static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to three-day lows after US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to it lowest level in three days below 1.0900 in the American session on the back of renewed US Dollar strength. The Greenback benefited from the US economic data that included a better-than-expected Jobless Claims report.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily lows under 1.2500 as Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD accelerated to the downside after US economic data and fell to a fresh daily low below 1.2500 in the American trading hours. The pair stays on the back foot as the US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals after struggling to find demand earlier in the week.
Gold falls toward $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Following upbeat Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.4%, providing a boost to the US Dollar and weighing on XAU/USD.
Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
BONK, a Solana-based meme coin, has witnessed a massive spike in its price over the past month. BONK price rallied over 1,500% in the past month, doubled in the past week and climbed 32% early on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA makes gains ahead of Thanksgiving break
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday as the market experiences low trading volume ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s shortened session.