- Pound correct lower after rising on the back of BoE Bailey comments.
- Recovery of the US dollar weighs on cable, US yields retreat.
- GBP/USD finds resistance again at the 1.3700 barrier and turns to the downside.
The GBP/USD pulled back after reaching one-week highs and testing the January peak. The rally that followed Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey comments that sounded cautions regarding negative interest rates, ended after the pound hit 1.3700. Also, optimism about the vaccine rollout added strength to the pound. Finally, during the American session, it pulled back versus the dollar and against the euro after EUR/GBP approached the 0.8860 level, a critical support.
The dollar strengthened across the board during the American session and erased losses, favoring the correction lower on GBP/USD. Economic data from the US showed no surprises with inflation under control, and economic activity modestly increasing according to the Beige Book. Jobless Claims data is due on Thursday, although the key event will be US President-elect Biden’s speech. In the UK, the spread of coronavirus remains a concern. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested it could add more restrictions if necessary.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades near the 1.3650 zone, about to end the day with losses after testing the multi-year high. The correction has been limited, and the bullish momentum still prevails. However, as long as it remains under the 1.3700 barrier, the upside seems limited and vulnerable to corrections. Ahead of the Asian session, GBP/USD is moving to the downside, but still above the key SMAs in the 4-hour charts. A consolidation below 1.3585, would weaken pound's outlook, exposing the next obstacle at the 1.3535 area.
Support levels: 1.3600 1.3530 1.3470
Resistance levels: 1.3660 1.3710 1.3755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
