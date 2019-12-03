GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2998
- The latest election survey showed a widening advantage of Conservatives.
- The UK Markit Construction PMI beat expectations in November, up to 45.3.
- GBP/USD pressuring October highs, break above it exposes March’s top at 1.3176.
The GBP/USD pair is trading around the 1.3000 level, at its highest in over a month and close to October’s high at 1.3012. The pound’s strength came by the hand of fresh election polls, showing that Conservatives’ lead on Labors, widened to 12 points. Additional support for the UK currency came from the Markit Construction PMI, which rose in November to 45.3 from 44.2 previously, also beating the market’s expectations of 44.5. This Wednesday, Markit will release the November Services PMI for the UK, seen at 48.6, as previously estimated. Broad dollar’s weakness further backed the rally in the pair.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as it keeps advancing above all of its moving averages, which stand some 100 pips below the current level. The Momentum indicator maintains its bullish slope while the RSI decelerated, although both stand in overbought territory. Beyond the mentioned October high, the pair has room to extend its gains toward the 1.3050/60 price zone, en route to 1.3176 March’s monthly high.
Support levels: 1.2970 1.2925 1.2880
Resistance levels: 1.3020 1.3055 1.3090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD nears 1.1100, reaches fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair has spent the day pressuring the weekly high set on Monday, now surpassing it by a few pips. US President Trump keeps menacing with more tariffs several counterparts, now attacking France. Risk-off prevails.
Australian Q3 GDP Preview: Data could cement further rate cuts from RBA and weigh on AUD
So, we will have had a triple whammy this week for Aussie traders by the time today's domestic Gross Domestic Product data is released. The event is scheduled for 00:30 GMT.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen
USD/JPY is easing from the November highs while trading below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. Risk-off is hurting the greenback and favoring the Japanese yen.