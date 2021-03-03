GBP/USD Current price: 1.3966
- UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to support business, increase taxes.
- The UK February Markit Services PMI came in at 49.5, below the expected 49.7.
- GBP/USD is technically neutral but with the bearish potential well-limited.
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day as it started it, in the 1.3960/70 price zone. The pair surged to 1.4005 from where it fell to 1.3920 during US trading hours, as the dollar gathered some temporal attention on rising yields. Weighing on the pound, the February Markit Services PMI came in at 49.5, below the expected 49.7, as a result of the national lockdown affecting travel and hospitality.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented the 2021 budget, which included further support for companies and citizens and a plan to increase taxes in the near future to bankroll the pandemic-related spending. The furlough scheme will be extended until the end of September. The government expects the economy to return to pre-coronavirus GDP levels by mid-2022. This Thursday, Markit will present the February UK Construction PMI, foreseen at 51 from 49.2 in January.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral in the near-term, but the risk remains skewed to the upside. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing above all of its moving averages, although the 20 and 100 SMA converge at 1.3940, with modest directional strength. The Momentum indicator is flat just above its 100 level, while the RSI heads modestly lower around 48. Dips will likely continue to attract buyers.
Support levels: 1.3930 1.3880 1.3830
Resistance levels: 1.4000 1.4045 1.4090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.2050 after weak US ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2050 after the ISM Services PMI missed estimates with 55.3 points. Earlier, ADP NFP also fell short of expectations with 117K jobs gained in February. US yields are off their highs. US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD struggling to extend gains, but near its daily highs
GBP/USD holds on to gains after UK Chancellor Sunak presented a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy.
XAU/USD bounces at $1700 level, but negative bias remains intact
XAU/USD bounced at the $1700 level on Wednesday but continues to trend to the downside. Gold was unfazed by soft US data but will pay attention to Fed’s Powell on Thursday and NFP on Friday.
Crypto bull market warming up as Bitcoin heads for $58,000
The crypto market seems to be flipping bullish after Bitcoin made a real move above $50,000 on Wednesday during the European session. Bitcoin comfortably reclaims the ground above $50,000 amid the upswing toward the all-time high.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.