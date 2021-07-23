GBP/USD Forecast: Cable torn between British optimism and safe-haven dollar demand, levels to watch

- GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as the dollar has regained some ground.
- Sterling may receive support from falling covid cases and steps to ease the pingdemic.
- The safe-haven dollar has room to rise if data disappoints and virus worries increase.
- Friday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Exactly two years have passed since Boris Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership contest and took office as Prime Minister – and nobody back then would have thought that "pingdemic" would be the most used words now. Addressing this burning issue is supporting the pound.
The PM and his government have been easing self-isolation guidance as hundreds of thousands of Brits were called to quarantine after being exposed to people testing positive for COVID-19. Staff shortages in food supply chains have already had their effect on the population and threatened to derail the nascent reopening of the economy. That is not how Johnson imagined the week including "Freedom Day."
Apart from easing the "pingdemic," the pandemic is also showing signs of receding. The UK still reported a high number of daily cases – over 40,000 – but these numbers are beginning to retreat. Britain's vaccination campaign has nearly reached 70% of the population with one vaccine shot and is stemming the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Another factor helping sterling is the UK shopper – Retail Sales rose by 0.5% last month, better than expected. On the other hand, the intensifying EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol is weighing on the pound. Brexit's lingering issues – even if related to specific sectors in a small corner of the economy – may have bigger implications.
While rays of sunshine come from Britain's covid cases, the situation continues deteriorating in the US. The rapid increase in America's infections, hospitalizations and deaths prompted the CDC to issue a stark warning. Officials seem hesitant to impose restrictions and calls to get vaccinated have been facing political opposition.
The rise in US stock markets and the risk-on mood resulted in falls for the safe-haven dollar in recent days – but investors could have a rethink on Friday. Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for July will likely point to a slowdown due to covid, rising inflation and supply-chain issues.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Overall, a potential rush to the greenback could halt sterling's recovery.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart but has failed to hold onto the 50 Simple Moving Average. The Relative Strength Index is balanced, adding to the notion of a mixed picture.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3723, followed by 1.3670 – the former double-bottom – and then by 1.3640 and 1.3570.
Resistance is at 1.3780, which is where the 100 SMA converges with the daily high, and then by 1.3860, 1.3905 and 1.3940.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold’s bearish potential to remain intact, focus on weekly close
Gold price staged a decent bounce from eight-day lows of $1793 on Thursday and ended the day in the green at $1807, bringing a halt to a two-day downtrend from $1825 levels. Bearish bias remains intact for gold despite Thursday’s rebound.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?