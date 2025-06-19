GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.3400 on Thursday.

The BoE is expected to maintain its bank rate at 4.25% after June meeting.

The risk-averse market atmosphere could make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

After closing the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday, GBP/USD edged lower and touched its weakest level in about a month near 1.3380 in the Asian session on Thursday. Although the pair managed to recover above 1.3400 by the European morning, it's struggling to attract buyers ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.56% 1.05% 0.52% 0.91% 0.15% 0.56% 0.54% EUR -0.56% 0.38% -0.05% 0.35% -0.28% -0.00% -0.02% GBP -1.05% -0.38% -0.39% -0.02% -0.65% -0.36% -0.40% JPY -0.52% 0.05% 0.39% 0.38% -0.68% -0.32% -0.40% CAD -0.91% -0.35% 0.02% -0.38% -0.67% -0.34% -0.37% AUD -0.15% 0.28% 0.65% 0.68% 0.67% 0.29% 0.26% NZD -0.56% 0.00% 0.36% 0.32% 0.34% -0.29% -0.03% CHF -0.54% 0.02% 0.40% 0.40% 0.37% -0.26% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The BoE is widely expected to maintain its bank rate at 4.25% following the 25 basis points (bps) cut announced in May. Because there will not be a press conference, the vote split and the language in the policy statement could drive Pound Sterling's valuation in the near term.

In case the vote is unanimous for a policy hold, the immediate reaction could help Pound Sterling gather strength. On the flip side, GBP/USD could continue to stretch lower if more than two policymakers vote in favor of a rate cut.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers on Thursday and limits GBP/USD's upside. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious tone and the risk-averse market atmosphere support the USD.

The Fed left the policy rate unchanged at the range of 4.25%-4.5% after the June meeting, as expected, and the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed that policymakers still see a 50 bps reduction in the policy rate in 2025. On a hawkish revision, the document highlighted that officials now forecast only a 25 bps cut in 2026, against the 50 bps projected in March's SEP.

In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that there is unusually elevated uncertainty in the outlook and said that they expect goods inflation to rise further this summer, with tariffs working their way to the consumer. Powell also reiterated that they are well-positioned to wait before deciding on the next policy step.

Meanwhile, markets grow anxious as tensions in the Middle East remain high, with the possibility of the United States (US) directly getting involved in the Iran-Israel conflict. Bloomberg reported early Thursday that US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in coming days. Additionally, the Wall Street Journal claimed that US President Donald Trump has approved attack plans on Iran earlier this week but wanted to wait to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD remains below the lower limit of the ascending regression and channel and stays below the 200-period Simple Moving Average after closing the previous four 4-hour candles below that level, reflecting a bearish tilt in the near term.

On the downside, 1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the immediate support level before 1.3340 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.3300 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3440-1.3450 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement and 1.3520 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA).