GBP/USD Current price: 1.3194
- The UK and the EU keep struggling to clinch a trade deal as Brexit looms.
- The UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer until next Wednesday.
- GBP/USD is technically poised to extend its advance, but concerns will likely cap advances.
The GBP/USD pair is heading into the weekly opening, trading a few pips below the 1.3200 level. The greenback eased following the release of soft US data, while the pound found support on headlines indicating that a trade deal between the UK and the EU could be agreed in as soon as ten days.
However, weekend news showed that they are not closer to clinching a deal. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the two sides are still apart on fishing rights, adding that if the UK passes the Internal Market Bill, chances of an agreement will be off. On Sunday, UK negotiator, David Frost, said that the UK will not change its stance as it seeks a post-Brexit deal with the EU. The United Kingdom has quite a scarce macroeconomic calendar this week, with nothing scheduled until Wednesday when the country will publish October inflation data.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair hit a two-month high of 1.3313 last week, retaining a modest bullish stance in the daily chart. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, which maintain their bullish slopes. The 20 DMA provides dynamic support around 1.3065. Technical indicators stand in neutral levels, aiming modestly higher. In the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential seems limited, as technical indicators corrected oversold conditions but remain within negative levels, as the price struggles to surpass a bearish 20 SMA.
Support levels: 1.3170 1.3120 1.3065
Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3260 1.3310
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the market mood improves, despite concerns about coronavirus. Eurozone GDP growth was marginally downgraded to 12.6% in the third quarter. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 77 points.
GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900
Following Monday's sharp decline, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. However, the pair broke above its consolidation channel on Friday and rose to a four-day high of $1,896.90.
What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward?
WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data
Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.