GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3053
- UK wages’ growth came in better than anticipated in the three months to November.
- Speculative interest needing clearer clues about the future relationship between the UK and the EU.
- GBP/USD technically neutral as long as it trades between 1.2960 and 1.3120.
The Sterling got a subtle impulse from UK employment data, advancing against the greenback to 1.3083. As expected, the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.8% in the three months to November, although average hourly earnings in the same period beat the market’s expectations by printing 3.2%. The number of people claiming for jobless benefits increased by 14.9K, much better than the 22.6K expected.
Meanwhile, speculative interest keeps waiting for some Brexit clarity. The UK is set to leave the Union by the end of this month, with the focus on whether if a future relationship can be established before year-end. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on orders for January, foreseen at -23 from the previous -28.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.3050, and intraday charts indicate a limited bullish potential at the time being, moreover considering the price stalled below last week’s high at 1.3118. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is currently developing between directionless moving averages, while the Momentum indicator stands pat around its 100 level. The RSI, on the other hand, has resumed its decline but holds just above its mid-line. Overall, the pair is neutral as it has been hovering around the current level for over a week.
Support levels: 1.3000 1.2965 1.2930
Resistance levels: 1.3085 1.3120 1.3160
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling with 1.1100
The American dollar has recovered the market’s favor with Wall Street’s opening, trimming intraday losses against the shared currency. EUR/USD back to square one daily basis.
GBP/USD easing from post-employment data highs
GBP/USD eased from 1.3083, level reached after upbeat wages’ growth in United Kingdom, amid renewed dollar’s strength. GBP/USD stable around 1.3050.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.