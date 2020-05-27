GBP/USD Current price: 1.2252
- The UK insisted it’s not willing to extend the transition period beyond December 31.
- An upbeat market mood kept the greenback under pressure, saving the day for GBP/USD.
- GBP/USD retreated sharply from its recent highs, risk of a steeper decline limited.
Risk-appetite fell short of keeping the Pound afloat, hurt by Brexit jitters. The GBP/USD pair peaked for the day at 1.2353 but collapsed on Brexit-related headlines, which sent the pair to 1.2203. According to PM Johnson’s spokesman, the UK has no will to extend the transition period beyond December 31. The EU and the UK have been on talks to try to come out with a deal for this post-transition period, but so far, they have made no progress. A new round of talks will start next week, ahead of a crucial EU meeting, where the matter will be discussed.
Meanwhile, the market’s sentiment remained upbeat, underpinned by the announcement of yet another EU stimulus program to counter the coronavirus effect on the economies. The UK won’t release relevant data this Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low to stabilise around 1.2250. The short-term picture for the pair shows increased chances of another leg lower, as the 4-hour chart shows that the pair retreated sharply from around its 200 SMA. It’s now battling with to remain above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators corrected extreme overbought conditions, the Momentum holding within positive levels but the RSI currently at around 48. The bearish pressure will likely increase on a break below 1.2200.
Support levels: 1.2200 1.2160 1.2115
Resistance levels: 1.2285 1.2330 1.2365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.